Emily Cooper's Salary In Paris: How Does She Afford Her Lifestyle?

4 January 2023, 18:50

How much does Emily Cooper make?
How much does Emily Cooper make? Picture: Netflix

How does Emily Cooper afford her decadent life in Paris? Here's the rundown on her lavish expenses...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emily in Paris sure knows how to bring the chaos, the drama and, of course, a life full of luxury!

We all binged through the third season of the Lily Collins-led Netflix show in record time, upon your second watch, you might have wondered: 'How does Emily Cooper afford all those designer clothes on her salary?'

What To Watch After Finishing Emily In Paris Series 3

Well, us too! You don't need to wonder any further, here's a breakdown of Emily's earnings and what she spends her hard-earned marketing money on...

Emily in Paris lives a life of (a lot) luxury
Emily in Paris lives a life of (a lot) luxury. Picture: Netflix

Of course, Emily and her work at Savoir (and the new luxury marketing agency Grateau) are all fictional, and these numbers are just educated guesses – but it is fun to play along isn't it?

First things first, how much does Emily Cooper make? According to Glassdoor, a career-based site, the average Parisian salary for a marketing executive falls around the €35,800 (£31,500) mark.

Another publication, NewCasinos, has estimated that the impressive business lady could earn approximately €45,000 (£39,500)!

We know what you're thinking, that doesn't quite sound like the salary of a girl who dons Dolce & Gabbana, vintage Miu Miu, Burberry and Chanel on a regular basis.

Lily Collins wore a Irs Apfel x H&M number
Lily Collins wore a Irs Apfel x H&M number. Picture: Netflix
This Magda Butrym Georgette Minidress costs over £700
This Magda Butrym Georgette Minidress costs over £700. Picture: Netflix

Lily Collins wears some extravagant, ludicrous and seriously expensive outfits on the show, many pieces of which fall far outside her pay bracket.

There are limitless ensembles we could list with staggering price tags, but here are some of our favourites.

The iconic purple jacket Emily wore in a lavender field by Irs Apfel x H&M comes in at £330, but we're just getting started! The mini dress she wore underneath the show-stealing shawl is by Giuseppe Di Morabito and costs a whopping £800.

Emily is quite the fan of Dolce & Gabbana as she wears multiple garments by them across the season, the most memorable being the zebra print coat that would cost you an eye-watering £4,100!

Emily wears a lot of Dolce & Gabanna in the series
Emily wears a lot of Dolce & Gabanna in the series. Picture: Netflix

Emily also lives in an enviable apartment right in the heart of the city, The Dipp estimates that her top-floor flat sets her back a €1,650 (£1,451) a month/

So, is Emily's lifestyle realistic on her wage? No. Is it entertaining? Absolutely.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Everything we know about the winter Love Island 2023 line-up so far

Love Island 2023: All The Rumoured & Confirmed Contestants So Far

Inside Nicola Peltz's famous family

Inside Nicola Peltz’s Famous Family From Her Billionaire Parents To Her Brothers & Sister

Aaron Taylor-Johnson could be the next agent 007

Will Aaron Taylor-Johnson Be The Next James Bond?

Angelina Jolie and Paul Mescal were spotted hanging out in London

Angelina Jolie And Paul Mescal Enjoy Coffee Date In London

Meet the first Love Island contestant

First Winter Love Island Contestant 'Revealed': Meet Tanya Manhenga

Kim Kardashian showed fans her natural hair

Kim Kardashian Shows Fans What Her Natural Hair Really Looks Like

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star