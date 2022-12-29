What To Watch After Finishing Emily In Paris Series 3

By Savannah Roberts

Here are some recommendations to keep you occupied until 'Emily in Paris' gets another hotly-anticipated season!

Emily in Paris arrived back to Netflix with a bang when the highly-awaited third season dropped on December 21!

As always, Emily Cooper and her Parisian life brought all the chaos (as well as the bold fashion moments), but it didn't take long for fans to watch every single drama-filled episode – 10 just isn't enough!

The Cast Of Emily In Paris Season 3: Lily Collins Returns With Newcomers

If you're anything like us, you've been left with an Eiffel Tower-shaped hole in your heart, so why not fill that void with some new binge-worthy shows...

We've got you covered!

The Bold Type

The Bold Type centres around three career-driven ladies, not dissimilar to the marketing mastermind that is Emily Cooper!

The show stars Katie Stevens (Haunt), Aisha Dee (Look Both Ways), and Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus) as three best friends working for a women's magazine in New York – one of the best things about the series is that the trio are super close in real life too – aw!

The Bold Type may have ended now but four seasons are available to watch on Netflix, what are you waiting for?

Love Life

Love Life is a rom-com series that will get you in your feels! The show centres around a new character each season and follows every important love (and lesson) they've experienced in their life.

Season one follows Darby, portrayed by Anna Kendrick, and sees her through love lessons, career-defining moments and motherhood.

Sex and the City (and its spin-offs)

It's an oldie but a goldie and comes from the same creator of Emily in Paris, Darren Star.

Sex and the City is an undeniable classic, and it first aired nearly 25 years ago – wow! We're sure you're familiar with the synopsis of this one, but just in case: the series follows Carrie Bradshaw's life as a sex columnist and her three friends as they date in New York in the late 90s/early 00s.

And if that's not enough... And Just Like That, its spin-off series that aired in 2021, shows how the ladies navigate their lives in their mid-50s, giving loyal fans an update on Carrie and co's careers, family and love drama!

Bonus points go to the prequel, The Carrie Diaries – yet another rom-com branching off from the original show, you've got plenty to work with here!

Jane The Virgin

Fun, lighthearted and at times a little bit ludicrous - perfect for picking up your viewing habits where Emily in Paris left off!

Jane the Virgin follows a devout Catholic woman who discovers she was accidentally artificially inseminated and becomes pregnant! There are 5 dramatic seasons of this telenovela for you to catch up on!

Bonus points to this one because it features the girl of the moment, Jenna Ortega in one of her early roles, portraying the young titular character!

The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel

This dramatic comedy follows Midge Maisel, a typical housewife of the 1950s, as she switches up her traditional lify in pursuit of a stand-up comedy career.

It's an uplifting and quirky show that's guaranteed to bring you all the feel-good vibes! The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel was written by Amy Sherman-Palladino, the same mind behind Gilmore Girls.

