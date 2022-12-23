The Cast Of Emily In Paris Season 3: Lily Collins Returns With Newcomers

The Emily in Paris season 3 cast... Picture: Netflix

Everything you need to know about the 'Emily In Paris' cast, from their ages to their Instagram – and let's not forget those new faces!

Emily In Paris' third season dropped on Netflix just in time for Christmas and we're already considering it our favourite gift this year.

Lily Collins has reprised her role as the ever-dramatic Emily Cooper (she serves as a producer too) and she's brought her friends, lovers, colleagues and chaos with her!

Lily Collins Is Caught Between Two Worlds in 'Emily in Paris' Series 3 Trailer

It's been a hot minute since the second series ended, so if you need to catch up on that climactic cliffhanger then click here, otherwise, keep on reading to find out everything you need to know about the season 3 cast...

Who are newcomers Melia Kreiling and Paul Forman and who plays Pierre Cadault?

Emily in Paris in back! Picture: Netflix

Lily Collins as Emily Cooper

Lily Collins is making an epic return for the third season – what would Emily in Paris be without its titular character!

Emily is thought to be around 29 and is played by the 33-year-old Love, Rosie star.

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

Everyone wants to know if Emily's love triangle with Gabriel will return in season three!

Lucas Bravo. 34, returns to portray the dishy chef with that oh-so-messy love life, you may recognise him from 2022's Ticket to Paradise featuring Julia Roberts and George Clooney.

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie

Last year Lucien Laviscount was the newest face to join the series and he made quite the splash!

Before his days working in the city of love, the 30-year-old worked on the likes of Snatch, Skins and Scream Queens. He first rose to prominence acting in British soaps Coronation Street and Waterloo Road.

Camille Razat as Camille

Camille Razat coincidentally plays Camille in Emily in Paris, and she apparently has quite an unforeseen story arc in the series...

Camille is 28-years-old and her character is thought to be around the same age!

Ashley Park as Mindy Chen

Ashley Park has sung her way into season three, giving fans exactly what they want with musical number after musical number.

You may recognise the 31-year-old's talents from the likes of broadway where she originated the role of Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls the Musical.

Melia Kreiling as Sofia Sideris

Who is Melia Kreiling in Emily in Paris? The new season brought a new face to the cast with Melia, 32, portraying Sofia Sideris.

We don't want to spoil this one but Sofia is said to have quite a juicy storyline! You may recognise Melia from Guardians of the Galaxy and Filthy Rich.

Paul Forman as Nicolas de Leon

There's a new guy in town! Paul Forman plays the role of Nicolas de Leon, a charming executive who meets Emily through his work running his family's business enterprise.

The 28-year-old actor only began acting in 2018 according to his IMDB, but has had notable roles in the TV shows Riches and The Spanish Princess

Is this just another man to complicate Emily's life in Paris?

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie

Sylvie, Sylvie, Sylvie, oh how you've won our hearts. It didn't take long for fans to brand the Savoir powerhouse as an icon, and her status only rises in season three.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, 59, portrays the no-nonsense Sylvie, whose age is never confirmed on the show.

Kate Walsh as Madeline Wheeler

Kate Walsh returns in the new season of the Netflix show to reprise her chaos-making ways as Madeline Wheeler, the Director of Marketing at the Gilbert Group who famously acquired Savoir.

You'll recognise Kate, 55, from her longstanding work on Greys Anatomy as well as her famous roles on 13 Reasons Why, The Umbrella Academy, Bad Judge and many many more!

Samuel Arnold as Julian

31-year-old Samuel Arnold plays Julian on the show, a brazen Savoir employee who doesn't always gel with Emily.

Samuel began acting professionally in 2016 and currently only has 5 credits to his name, but his work on Emily in Paris has been astounding!

Bruno Gouery as Luc

The character of Luc quickly became a fan favourite on social media after viewers fell in love with his comedic timing and deadpan delivery over the past three seasons.

Bruno Gouery is largely known for his work in French film and television but has broken out to an international audience since first appearing on Emily in Paris in 2020.

Jean-Christophe Bouvet as Pierre Cadault

It seems everyone has become a fan of the eccentric and outlandish Pierre Cadault, leading some to even question if he is a real designer!

Jean-Christophe Bouvet portrays the famously elite member of fashion in the series, it's believed that the character is inspired by the likes of Karl Lagerfeld and Donatella Versace.

Have you binged through all of the new Emily in Paris episodes yet?

We already have our fingers crossed for season 4!

