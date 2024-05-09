Nicholas Galitzine Says He Feels "Guilt" Over Playing Gay Roles As A Straight Actor

9 May 2024, 13:04

Nicholas Galitzine Says He Feels "Guilt" Over Playing Gay Roles As A Straight Actor
Nicholas Galitzine Says He Feels "Guilt" Over Playing Gay Roles As A Straight Actor. Picture: Theo Wargo/Getty Images, Prime Video
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

From Red, White & Royal Blue to Mary & George, Nicholas Galitzine has played multiple gay and bisexual characters.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nicholas Galitzine has revealed that he feels "guilt" over playing queer roles on screen when he's a straight actor in real life.

Since Nicholas Galitzine first rose to fame, the British actor has taken on multiple queer roles. In Handsome Devil, he plays a closeted gay rugby player, in The Craft: Legacy, he stars as a bisexual bully, and in Red, White & Royal Blue, he plays a fictional gay prince. More recently, Nicholas appeared as a queer duke in the historical miniseries Mary & George.

Nicholas has received praise for these performances but now he's explained that he's felt "uncertainty" over doing them.

Nicholas Galitzine in Mary & George
Nicholas Galitzine in Mary & George. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to GQ about whether people conflate him with his characters, Nick admitted that they do. He said: "I am Nick, and I’m not my role."

He then added: "I identify as a straight man, but I have been a part of some incredible queer stories. I felt a sense of uncertainty sometimes about whether I’m taking up someone’s space, and perhaps guilt."

However, Nick also defended his decision to play so many queer characters. He continued: "At the same time, I see those characters as not solely their sexuality."

As for why he enjoys taking on LGBTQ+ roles, Nicholas recently told The Huffington Post UK: "There’s sort of a plethora of reasons for this. One, I have so many friends within the community, and I know so many of them didn’t feel like they had these stories growing up."

Highlighting Red, White & Royal Blue, he said: "My gay friends were like 'Wow, to have something cheesy and broad and wholesome is like really, really important', and I think the resonance of that means a lot to me."

Nicholas Galitzine broke an ankle in High Heels on Mary & George

Speaking more broadly about the queer roles he's played, Nicholas said: "I think with all of these characters, the thing that I find really intriguing as an actor is that underbelly of vulnerability and having to hide oneself."

He ended the interview by saying: "I think they’ve all just been really rich characters in of themselves. You know, you read that in the script it just becomes a bit of a no-brainer."

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints A Portrait While Answering Chaotic Questions | The Idea of You

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Selling The OC's Austin has posted alleged texts from Sean that 'prove' he's lying

Selling The OC's Austin Victoria Exposes Sean Palmieri's Texts After Threesome Accusations

The Idea of You Author Says It's "Reductive" To Compare Hayes To Harry Styles

The Idea of You Author Slams "Frustrating" Harry Styles And Hayes Comparisons

Ten films to watch if you enjoyed 'The Idea Of You'

10 Films To Watch If You Loved 'The Idea Of You'

Nicholas Galitzine addressed being compared to Taylor Zakhar Perez

Nicholas Galitzine Addresses Being Compared To Taylor Zakhar Perez In ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’
Nicholas Galitzine talks dancing with August Moon

Nicholas Galitzine Admits August Moon Bandmates Called Him Out For One Dance Move

Will there be a Selling The OC season 4? Here's everything we know

Will There Be A Selling The OC Season 4? Here's Everything We Know

Is Selling The OC scripted?

Is Selling The OC Scripted? Here's What The Cast Has Said

Will there be a Wednesday season 2?

Wednesday Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Spoilers And Trailers

The steamy sex scenes The Idea of You cut from the movie

The Idea Of You Cut Two Wild Sex Scenes From The Movie

Here's how much Anne Hathaway is said to of made starring in The Idea Of You

How Much Was Anne Hathaway Paid For 'The Idea Of You' Movie?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits