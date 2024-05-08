Nicholas Galitzine Says He Used To Be "Disgusted" By His Own Face

Nicholas Galitzine Says He Used To Be "Disgusted" By His Own Face. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Prime Video

By Sam Prance

"I think that being my defining feature is something I’m constantly terrified of."

Nicholas Galitzine has opened up about his body image insecurities and revealed that he used to be "disgusted" by his face.

Ever since Nicholas Galitzine first rose to fame, a lot has been said about how good looking he is. From Cinderella to Purple Hearts and Red, White & Royal Blue to Mary & George, Nicholas has made a name for himself as an on-screen heartthrob. Nicholas' latest film The Idea of You sees him star opposite Anne Hathaway as a character partly inspired by Harry Styles.

However, Nicholas' real-life relationship with his appearance is more complex than you might think and he struggles with it.

Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine at The Idea Of You New York Premiere. Picture: Manoli Figetakis/WireImage

Talking to GQ about having a face that's made for Hollywood, Nicholas said that he doesn't see himself that way. Comparing himself to his Red, White & Royal Blue co-star Taylor Zakhar Perez, he said: "Look, I can speak about this ‘cause Taylor’s a close friend of mine. But Taylor is like an Adonis. It was difficult in some aspects, being so closely compared to him.”

Nicholas then admitted that he used to be "disgusted in some ways” by his own face. Listing his insecurities, he mentioned his "cheekbones, brows, sunken eyes, rugby-player thighs and big arse". He also brought up how people often will leave comments about "the dark bags under his eyes" and say that "he need to get some sleep" on social media.

As for how he feels about being cast in roles based on his looks, Nicholas said: "I think the most important thing to me is that I’m taken seriously as a performer. I’m not gonna ask you to cry me a river here, but it’s been difficult being part of a conversation that feels very much like I am a cut of beef at a meat market."

He ended by saying: "I think that being my defining feature is something I’m constantly terrified of."

