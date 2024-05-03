Did August Moon Perform At Coachella? How The Idea Of You's Festival Scene Was Filmed

Did August Moon Perform At Coachella? How The Idea Of You's Festival Scene Was Filmed. Picture: Prime Video

By Sam Prance

Nicholas Galitzine has revealed the secrets behind August Moon's iconic Coachella scene in The Idea of You.

August Moon have a pretty iconic Coachella scene in The Idea of You. Did the band actually perform at the festival though?

In The Idea of You, a 40-year-old art gallery owner named Solène (Anne Hathaway) has a romance with the lead singer of the world's biggest boyband August Moon. The singer is Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine) and, during August Moon's epic Coachella set, Hayes makes eye contact with Solène and even dedicates a song to her. Pretty legendary if you ask me.

Now, Nicholas Galitzine has revealed how they filmed the Coachella scene in the film and explained why he found it "slightly terrifying".

Nicholas Galitzine performed in front of 500 people for August Moon's fake Coachella performance. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to the Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill, Nicholas said: "The performing aspect of [the film], I found really, really fun, if not, slightly terrifying." He then revealed that none of the scenes actually took place at Coachella. Instead they recreated the festival environment in a field in Atlanta, Georgia with around 500 extras.

Nicholas explained: "That was filmed at 3AM in winter in Atlanta and we had about 500 extras who we placed throughout at different points of the concert. And even performing in front of 500 people is very anxiety inducing."

"For the boys in the band, they're kind of more familiar with that world because they're all professional dancers and they've been on tour with various artists," he continued.

"For me, at first really terrifying but once I went out there a few times, you just don't want it to stop."

Discussing how he prepared for the August Moon scenes with Capital Buzz, Nicholas revealed what happened during the intense rehearsal process: "Boyband bootcamp looks like a lot of dancing. Doing the choreo over and over and over again just so you remember it. There was a lot of it. We had six numbers of choreo to do, not all of it made it into the movie."

He added: "It was pretty gruelling because we didn't have a huge amount of prep to get to grips with everything. It was a crash course which was a lot of fun."

