Did August Moon Perform At Coachella? How The Idea Of You's Festival Scene Was Filmed

3 May 2024, 13:00

Did August Moon Perform At Coachella? How The Idea Of You's Festival Scene Was Filmed
Did August Moon Perform At Coachella? How The Idea Of You's Festival Scene Was Filmed. Picture: Prime Video
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Nicholas Galitzine has revealed the secrets behind August Moon's iconic Coachella scene in The Idea of You.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

August Moon have a pretty iconic Coachella scene in The Idea of You. Did the band actually perform at the festival though?

In The Idea of You, a 40-year-old art gallery owner named Solène (Anne Hathaway) has a romance with the lead singer of the world's biggest boyband August Moon. The singer is Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine) and, during August Moon's epic Coachella set, Hayes makes eye contact with Solène and even dedicates a song to her. Pretty legendary if you ask me.

Now, Nicholas Galitzine has revealed how they filmed the Coachella scene in the film and explained why he found it "slightly terrifying".

Nicholas Galitzine performed in front of 500 people for August Moon's fake Coachella performance
Nicholas Galitzine performed in front of 500 people for August Moon's fake Coachella performance. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to the Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill, Nicholas said: "The performing aspect of [the film], I found really, really fun, if not, slightly terrifying." He then revealed that none of the scenes actually took place at Coachella. Instead they recreated the festival environment in a field in Atlanta, Georgia with around 500 extras.

Nicholas explained: "That was filmed at 3AM in winter in Atlanta and we had about 500 extras who we placed throughout at different points of the concert. And even performing in front of 500 people is very anxiety inducing."

"For the boys in the band, they're kind of more familiar with that world because they're all professional dancers and they've been on tour with various artists," he continued.

"For me, at first really terrifying but once I went out there a few times, you just don't want it to stop."

Discussing how he prepared for the August Moon scenes with Capital Buzz, Nicholas revealed what happened during the intense rehearsal process: "Boyband bootcamp looks like a lot of dancing. Doing the choreo over and over and over again just so you remember it. There was a lot of it. We had six numbers of choreo to do, not all of it made it into the movie."

He added: "It was pretty gruelling because we didn't have a huge amount of prep to get to grips with everything. It was a crash course which was a lot of fun."

Read more about The Idea of You here:

WATCH: Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints A Portrait While Answering Chaotic Questions | The Idea of You

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Emily in Paris series four has reportedly been filmed already

The Latest On Emily In Paris Series 4 From Release Dates To What Will Happen With Emily & Gabriel
Love Island's Georgia H and Anton have split

What Actually Happened With Georgia H & Anton After Love Island All Stars?

How old is Hayes Campbell in The Idea of You? Here's why they changed his age

How Old Is Hayes In The Idea of You? Here's Why They Changed His Age

Nicholas Galitzine can sing and play piano in real life

Is Nicholas Galitzine Really Singing In ‘The Idea Of You’?

Is Selling The OC scripted?

Is Selling The OC Scripted? Here's What The Cast Has Said

Selling The OC season 3 will explore Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall relationship

Are Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall dating? Selling The OC couple explain relationship

Selling The OC's Alex Hall reveals Tyler Stanaland has blocked her

Selling The OC's Alex Hall Says Tyler Stanaland Blocked Her Ahead Of Season 3 Release

The Idea of You ending: Do Hayes and Solene end up together?

The Idea of You Ending – Do Hayes And Soléne End Up Together?

The Idea of You ending: Here's why it's completely different to the book

Here's Why The Idea Of You's Ending Is Completely Different To The Original Book

Anne Hathaway urges people to call her anything but 'Anne'

Anne Hathaway Explains Why She Doesn’t Like Being Called ‘Anne’

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits