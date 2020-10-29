I’m A Celebrity Past Winners: All The Celebs Who Won From 2001 to 2019

On Air Now
Who are the previous winners of I’m A Celebrity? When did Jacqueline Jossa, Scarlett Moffatt and Harry Redknapp win I’m A Celeb? Here’s the full list of past and previous winners.
I’m A Celebrity 2020 is upon us and as we patiently await the confirmed cast and line up, fans of the ITV show can’t help but reflect on the past winners.
Previous jungle winners of Ant and Dec’s I’m A Celeb include Jacqueline Jossa, Scarlett Moffatt, Georgia Toffolo and Vicky Pattison - but what year did they win? And who was the runner up?
So as we watch our first ever UK version of I’m A Celebrity, let’s take a look back at the past winners of the ITV show and who previously won the all-important jungle crown.
Here’s the complete list of I’m a Celeb winners and runners up from 2001 until 2019:
Winner: Jacqueline Jossa
Runner up: Andy Whyment
Jacqueline Jossa, also known as EastEndes’ Lauren Branning, won over the nation in 2019 with her down-to-Earth ways and was crowned the Queen of the Jungle.
Winner: Harry Redknapp
Runner up: Emily Atack
It was an easy win for the football legend who entertained the UK with his football stories, love of his wife Sandra and of course, his obsession with jam role-poly.
Winner: Georgia Toffolo
Runner up: Jamie Lomas
Made In Chelsea’s Toff beat everyone’s expectations in the jungle as she become best pals with everyone and tackled every single Bushtucker Trial that came her way. Even the one with hundreds of snakes in a box…
Winner: Scarlett Moffatt
Runner up: Joel Dommett
It was the big win she needed to catapult her career as Scarlett went on to land some huge work gigs after receiving her jungle crown.
Winner: Vicky Pattison
Runner up: George Shelley
With her past on Geordie Shore following her into the Aussie jungle, viewers were amazed to see the real Vicky which saw her go on to beat some tough celebrity competition.
Winner: Carl Fogarty
Runner up: Jake Quickenden
A former world super bike racer, Carl was certainly the dark horse of the series. His bravery in the bush tucker trials, and his bromance with Jake saw him win in 2014.
Winner: Kian Egan
Runner up: David Emmanuel
A member of Westlife in the Aussie jungle doing whatever it takes to win meals for his camp? He was always going to be the winner, wasn’t he?!
Winner: Charlie Brooks
Runner up: Ashley Roberts
It was THE year of Helen Flanagan and Charlie managed to prove she was the worthy winner amidst all the drama.
Winner: Dougie Poynter
Runner up: Mark Wright
It was the year of the eye-candy as both a McFly singer and a TOWIE star struck up one of the best TV bromances of the year. In the end it was Dougie’s sunshine personality that saw him become the 2011 winner.
Winner: Stacey Solomon
Runner up: Shaun Ryder
Ten years on and Stacey Solomon is still winning us all over with her bubbly personality and positive outlook.
Winner: Gino D’Acampo
Runner up: Kim Woodburn
The cheeky Italian chef won over the UK with his jungle antics, which included killing and eating a rat and his bubbly personality.
Winner: Joe Swash
Runner up: Martina Navratilova
Joe Swash, then of EastEnders fame, was always going to win everyone over with his personality wasn’t he? Let’s also not forget his adorable friendship with Star Trek star George Takes.
Winner: Christopher Biggins
Runner up: Janice Dickinson
The big personality of 2007, Christopher Biggins was crowned King of the Jungle thanks to his chirpy personality and of course, that moment he cuddled a rat…
Winner: Matt Willis
Runner up: Myleene Klass
The true underdog of this series, Matt beat the likes of Myleene Klass and Jason Donovan to become the big winner of 2006.
Winner: Carol Thatcher
Runner up: Sheree Murphy
Carol certainly wasn’t the favourite to win when she entered the jungle all those years ago, but her straight attitude and bravery saw her climb straight to the top spot.
Winner: Joe Pasquale
Runner up: Paul Burrell
Joe had the UK in stitches with his hilarious comedy genius which is always a must for a jungle winner.
Winner: Kerry Katona
Runner up: Jennie Bond
It was the year of Katie Price and Peter Andre but Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona still managed to shine through and win the series.
Winner: Phil Tufnell
Runner up: John Fashanu
An England cricket player, Phil’s win in the jungle gave him the reality TV buzz and he went on to compete in shows such as Strictly Come Dancing and The Jump.
Winner: Tony Blackburn
Runner up: Tara Palmer Tomlinson
The first ever winner of the popular I’m a Celebrity series was Tony Blackburn who beat the odds to become the King of the Jungle.