I’m A Celebrity Past Winners: All The Celebs Who Won From 2001 to 2019

I'm a Celebrity winners of the past revealed as we get ready for the new ITV series. Picture: ITV/PA

Who are the previous winners of I’m A Celebrity? When did Jacqueline Jossa, Scarlett Moffatt and Harry Redknapp win I’m A Celeb? Here’s the full list of past and previous winners.

I’m A Celebrity 2020 is upon us and as we patiently await the confirmed cast and line up, fans of the ITV show can’t help but reflect on the past winners.

Previous jungle winners of Ant and Dec’s I’m A Celeb include Jacqueline Jossa, Scarlett Moffatt, Georgia Toffolo and Vicky Pattison - but what year did they win? And who was the runner up?

So as we watch our first ever UK version of I’m A Celebrity, let’s take a look back at the past winners of the ITV show and who previously won the all-important jungle crown.

Here’s the complete list of I’m a Celeb winners and runners up from 2001 until 2019:

Jacqueline Jossa is the current Queen of the jungle after her 2019 win. Picture: PA

I’m a Celeb 2019

Winner: Jacqueline Jossa

Runner up: Andy Whyment

Jacqueline Jossa, also known as EastEndes’ Lauren Branning, won over the nation in 2019 with her down-to-Earth ways and was crowned the Queen of the Jungle.

Harry Redknapp was one of the biggest I'm a Celebrity characters. Picture: PA

I’m a Celeb 2018

Winner: Harry Redknapp

Runner up: Emily Atack

It was an easy win for the football legend who entertained the UK with his football stories, love of his wife Sandra and of course, his obsession with jam role-poly.

Georgia Toffolo didn't shy away from any Bushtucker trials while in the jungle. Picture: PA

I’m a Celebrity 2017

Winner: Georgia Toffolo

Runner up: Jamie Lomas

Made In Chelsea’s Toff beat everyone’s expectations in the jungle as she become best pals with everyone and tackled every single Bushtucker Trial that came her way. Even the one with hundreds of snakes in a box…

Scarlett Moffatt was a big winner of the popular jungle series. Picture: PA

I’m a Celebrity 2016

Winner: Scarlett Moffatt

Runner up: Joel Dommett

It was the big win she needed to catapult her career as Scarlett went on to land some huge work gigs after receiving her jungle crown.

Vicky Pattison showed off her softer side while in the jungle for two weeks. Picture: PA

I’m a Celebrity 2015

Winner: Vicky Pattison

Runner up: George Shelley

With her past on Geordie Shore following her into the Aussie jungle, viewers were amazed to see the real Vicky which saw her go on to beat some tough celebrity competition.

Carl Fogarty won friends as well as the crown in his series. Picture: PA

I’m a Celebrity 2014

Winner: Carl Fogarty

Runner up: Jake Quickenden

A former world super bike racer, Carl was certainly the dark horse of the series. His bravery in the bush tucker trials, and his bromance with Jake saw him win in 2014.

Kian Egan was a welcome face for the UK audience during his year. Picture: PA

I’m a Celebrity 2013

Winner: Kian Egan

Runner up: David Emmanuel

A member of Westlife in the Aussie jungle doing whatever it takes to win meals for his camp? He was always going to be the winner, wasn’t he?!

EastEnders' Charlie Brook was the nation's favourite back in 2012. Picture: PA

I’m a Celebrity 2012

Winner: Charlie Brooks

Runner up: Ashley Roberts

It was THE year of Helen Flanagan and Charlie managed to prove she was the worthy winner amidst all the drama.

Dougie Poynter's upbeat and positive attitude is exactly what the jungle needed. Picture: PA

I’m a Celebrity 2011

Winner: Dougie Poynter

Runner up: Mark Wright

It was the year of the eye-candy as both a McFly singer and a TOWIE star struck up one of the best TV bromances of the year. In the end it was Dougie’s sunshine personality that saw him become the 2011 winner.

Stacey Solomon was fresh off X Factor for her I'm a Celeb stint. Picture: PA

I’m a Celebrity 2010

Winner: Stacey Solomon

Runner up: Shaun Ryder

Ten years on and Stacey Solomon is still winning us all over with her bubbly personality and positive outlook.

Gino D’Acampo had his campmates blushing with his cheeky banter. Picture: PA

I’m a Celebrity 2009

Winner: Gino D’Acampo

Runner up: Kim Woodburn

The cheeky Italian chef won over the UK with his jungle antics, which included killing and eating a rat and his bubbly personality.

Joe Swash's personality was always going to be a favourite with the viewers. Picture: PA

I’m A Celebrity 2008

Winner: Joe Swash

Runner up: Martina Navratilova

Joe Swash, then of EastEnders fame, was always going to win everyone over with his personality wasn’t he? Let’s also not forget his adorable friendship with Star Trek star George Takes.

Christopher Biggins is part of many of the best I'm A Celeb moments in history. Picture: PA

I’m a Celebrity 2007

Winner: Christopher Biggins

Runner up: Janice Dickinson

The big personality of 2007, Christopher Biggins was crowned King of the Jungle thanks to his chirpy personality and of course, that moment he cuddled a rat…

Matt Willis was the first boyband member to win King of the Jungle. Picture: PA

I’m a Celebrity 2006

Winner: Matt Willis

Runner up: Myleene Klass

The true underdog of this series, Matt beat the likes of Myleene Klass and Jason Donovan to become the big winner of 2006.

Carol Thatcher was an unexpected jungle winner. Picture: PA

I’m a Celebrity 2005

Winner: Carol Thatcher

Runner up: Sheree Murphy

Carol certainly wasn’t the favourite to win when she entered the jungle all those years ago, but her straight attitude and bravery saw her climb straight to the top spot.

Joe Pasquale was a favourite to win on I'm a Celebrity. Picture: PA

I’m a Celebrity 2004

Winner: Joe Pasquale

Runner up: Paul Burrell

Joe had the UK in stitches with his hilarious comedy genius which is always a must for a jungle winner.

Kerry Katona won over the public as she showed off her personality on ITV. Picture: PA

I’m a Celebrity 2003

Winner: Kerry Katona

Runner up: Jennie Bond

It was the year of Katie Price and Peter Andre but Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona still managed to shine through and win the series.

Phil Tufnell won over the audience with his humour in the jungle. Picture: PA

I’m a Celebrity 2002

Winner: Phil Tufnell

Runner up: John Fashanu

An England cricket player, Phil’s win in the jungle gave him the reality TV buzz and he went on to compete in shows such as Strictly Come Dancing and The Jump.

Tony Blackburn was the first ever winner of I'm a Celebrity. Picture: PA

I’m a Celebrity 2001

Winner: Tony Blackburn

Runner up: Tara Palmer Tomlinson

The first ever winner of the popular I’m a Celebrity series was Tony Blackburn who beat the odds to become the King of the Jungle.