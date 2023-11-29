Why Has Jamie Lynn Spears Left I'm A Celebrity?

Jamie Lynn Spears has quit I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

By Kathryn Knight

Jamie Lynn Spears has officially left I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! But why did she leave?

ITV have confirmed Jamie Lynn Spears has quit I'm A Celebrity, having to leave on medical grounds. The other campmates, including Nella Rose, Marvin Humes, Nigel Farage and Tony Bellew were informed mum-of-two Jamie wouldn't be returning to the show.

It comes days after campmate Grace Dent also had to leave the jungle for medical reasons. Jamie is the second contestant to quit before the eliminations have even begun.

Campmate Nella also had to temporarily leave I'm A Celeb hours before Jamie quit, again due to medical reasons.

Viewers will now be wondering why Jamie had to leave the camp, and what led to her exit.

Jamie Lynn had made a few comments about wanting to leave I'm A Celeb! Picture: Shutterstock

Why did Jamie Lynn Spears leave I'm A Celebrity?

A show spokesperson confirmed why Jamie had left the jungle, saying in a statement: "Jamie Lynn Spears has left I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds. She's been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities."

ITV confirmed her fellow campmates were informed she won't be returning and that her last appearance will play out on Wednesday night's episode.

Before quitting, Jamie was open about wanting to leave I'm A Celebrity, telling her campmates she was staying in the competition because "I love you guys." Earlier on, Fred Siriex joked Jamie would be in the final of the show, still saying she wanted to quit – comments which Jamie didn't look too happy about.

Jamie Lynn Spears is also rumoured to be heading into the 2023 jungle. Picture: Getty

Sam Thompson also accused the pop star of 'crying wolf' about wanting to leave.

After co-star Grace had to leave after a week in the jungle, it was confirmed she'd still receive her pay packet for her time on the show. This is likely to be the same for Jamie, who remained in the jungle for 10 days before having to leave.

It was reported Jamie was offered £250k to take part in the ITV series.

She had a teary start to her time in the jungle, telling her campmates she was homesick and missed her family after arriving in Australia.

