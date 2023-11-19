Jamie Lynn Spears Fact File: Age, Husband, Children And Net Worth

Jamie Lynn Spears young with Britney Spears next to her in I'm A Celebrity uniform
Jamie Lynn Spears is heading into the I'm A Celebrity jungle this year. Picture: ITV/Getty
I'm A Celeb 2023 campmate James Lynn Spears is sure to ruffle a few feathers in the jungle this year but who is she? Does she have children? Here's everything you need to know.

American actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears is in the Aussie jungle for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2023. She's most famously known for starring as 'Zoey' in Zoey 101 and of course for being Britney Spears' younger sister.

Taking on one of her biggest work challenges yet, Jamie Lynn is heading into the jungle alongside the likes of ex-MEP Nigel Farage, JLS' Marvin Humes, Made In Chelesa's Sam Thompson and many more.

Thanks to her controversial relationship with her big sister, one of the most famous pop stars in the world, Jamie will most certainly be one of this year's most interesting stars.

So what do we need to know about the new I'm A Celeb 2023 campmate? Here's all the most important facts from her age, to her husband and children and much more.

Jamie Lynn Spears standing in the jungle
Jamie Lynn Spears is taking on the famous Aussie jungle for 2023. Picture: ITV

How old is Jamie Lynn Spears?

Born in Mississippi in 1991, Jamie Lynn is 32-years-old. She is named after her parents Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears. The actress has two older siblings, Britney and Bryan.

Who is Jamie Lynn's husband?

Jamie is married to 41-year-old Jamie Watson who she met in 2010 after her split from Casey Aldridge, who she had her first child with.

Unlike the singer and actress, her husband stays out of the limelight and in the 2016 TLC documentary Jamie Lynn Spears: When the Lights Go Out he described himself as "a normal guy with a normal job".

Jamie Watson is the owner of Advanced Media Partners which is a Louisiana-based communications service. The pair got engaged in 2013 and married in 2014. They celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary in March 2023.

Meet I’m A Celebrity 2023 star Jamie Lynn Spears

How many children does Jamie Lynn have?

Jamie Lynn is a mum of two daughters; Maddie and Ivey. Jamie had her eldest, Maddie Briann Aldridge, with her childhood sweetheart Casey Aldridge in 2008 and ten years later had Ivey Watson with Jamie Watson.

Jamie Lynn's first pregnancy shocked the world as she announced she was expecting at 16-years-old and at the time she was starring in Nickelodeon's Zoey 101. The TV series ended soon after but Jamie has squashed claims that it was due to her pregnancy and instead says, the show had run it's course.

Speaking to Nylon she said: "I didn't become pregnant until probably six months after we wrapped or something like that, but some of the episodes had not aired yet."

Jamie Lynn with her husband and kids
Jamie Lynn with her husband and kids. Picture: Instagram @jamielynnspears

What TV shows and films has Jamie Lynn been in?

Jamie Lynn Spears is known for the popular Nickelodeon show Zoey 101 which aired 2005-2008 but she has also starred in the 2020 Netflix series Sweet Magnolias. In 2023 she premiered a reboot of Zoey 101 with a film called Zoey 102 which she had her daughter's star in it.

This year Jamie Lynn is delving into the realty show world, but I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2023 isn't her first taste as she was on Dancing With The Stars in 2023. Whilst on the show she was partnered with Alan Bersten and was voted off second.

As well as her dancing debut she starred on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, which is much like SAS: Who Dares Wins in the UK. The mum-of-two left the show after only 48 hours in training because she missed her kids.

Jamie Lynn Spears alongside her I'm A Celeb! 2023 campmates
Jamie Lynn Spears will be in the jungle with the likes of Josie Gibson and Marvin Humes. Picture: ITV

What is Jamie Lynn Spears' Net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jamie Lynn Spears' net worth is estimated at around $6 million which is over £4.8 million.

