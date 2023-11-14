Inside Britney And Jamie-Lynn Spears' Feud And Complicated Relationship

Sisters Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears have a strained relationship. Picture: Getty

By Fong Chau

Britney Spears and her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears have been in the public eye ever since they were children. Now as the younger Spears sister prepares to enter the I’m A Celebrity Jungle, let’s take a closer look at the sisters’ relationship.

Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney Spears have had a strained relationship for years now, with it coming to public attention around the end of Britney’s conservatorship in 2021.

Anyone who has a sister will know that the relationship isn’t always fun and games, but it can be even harder when you’re both famous and have the added pressure of press scrutiny.

Britney and Jamie Lynn have been trading barbed Instagram captions, and snipes at each other in their respective memoirs for a few years now. Though at times they have said they love and support each other, at the moment the two do not seem to be on speaking terms.

More about their relationship is bound to come to light as Jamie Lynn appears on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Where she will be joined by the likes of Nigel Farage and Josie Gibson.

Speaking to ITV, Jamie Lynn said: “There is literally every misconception you can have on a person about me so I don’t take any of it seriously. But I do think going on I’m A Celebrity will be a nice way for people to see the real me.”

But what do we already know about Jamie and the relationship with her sister? Let’s explore.

Were Britney and Jamie-Lynn Spears close as children?

Britney Spears and her sister Jamie Lynn when they were younger and closer. Picture: Getty

There's an almost 10 year age gap between Britney and Jamie Lynn which meant the pair didn’t spend much time together when they were growing up. Britney was already working and by age 11 she had been cast in the Mickey Mouse Club and by the time Jamie Lynn was seven years old, Britney had her first hit single, ‘Baby One More Time.’

But Jamie Lynn was also forging her own career in the entertainment industry - she and Britney would appear together at award ceremonies and Jamie Lynn was cast in the film Crossroads, playing a younger version of her sister.

Why did Britney and Jamie-Lynn Spears fall out?

Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn before they fell out. Picture: Getty

No one will ever really know for sure what happened between the two sisters but publicly cracks in their relationship began to show around the time of Britney’s conservatorship dispute.

Britney's fans criticised her sister for not speaking up for Britney, to which Jamie Lynn replied she only participated in Britney's life as a loving sister.

Britney also publicly blasted her sister after Jamie Lynn released her memoir Things I Should Have Said, in which she spoke about her life in the spotlight which inevitably included what it was like being Britney’s sister.

Britney accused her sister of trying to “sell a book at [her] expense” especially when Things I Should Have Said details moments where Britney was described as “out of control.” Writing on Instagram, Britney said: “The 2 things that did bother me that my sister said was how my behavior was out of control. She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time .... so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense???”

What did Jamie-Lynn Spears say about Britney’s conservatorship?

Jamie Lynn has been on the receiving end of some very vocal criticism from Britney fans over the years appearing to be unsupportive of her sister during her conservatorship. Some even accused her of profiting from it - something which Jamie Lynn has strenuously denied.

In an interview with Good Morning America she said she took “no steps to be a part” of the conservatorship.

.@ABC EXCLUSIVE: “Everyone has a voice and it should be heard.” @jamielynnspears reveals to @JujuChangABC for the first time that she tried to give her pop star sister, @britneyspears, the resources she’d need to end her conservatorship. https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/oVQ8tEMUgB — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 12, 2022

Jamie Lynn has also stressed that she did not make any money from her sister’s conservatorship.

What has Britney said about her younger sister Jamie-Lynn?

Again, it can be difficult to know what really goes on behind closed doors, but Britney and Jamie Lynn have often taken to social media to comment about each other, sometimes openly and other times more cryptically.

In her memoir, The Woman In Me, Britney revealed that she does not speak to any of her family, including her sister.

Britney Spears has written about her sister Jamie Lynn in her memoir, The Woman In Me. Picture: Getty

One of the allegations that Britney levied against her sister was that Jamie Lynn was capitalising on her sister’s misery. Britney wrote: “As I was fighting the conservatorship and receiving a lot of press attention, she was writing a book capitalising on it. She rushed out salacious stories about me, many of them hurtful and outrageous.”

Britney went on to write: “She will always be my sister, and I love her and her beautiful family. I’m working to feel more compassion than anger toward her, and everyone who I feel has wronged me.”

