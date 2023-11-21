What Has Britney Spears Said About Sister Jamie Going On I’m A Celeb 2023?

Jamie Lynn Spears mentioned sister Britney on her second day in I'm A Celeb. Picture: Getty/ITV

Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn avoiding mentioning her famous sibling’s name has become a running joke on I’m A Celeb.

Jamie Lynn Spears has I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2023 viewers tuning in in the hope that she’ll mention sister Britney, especially after that scathing autobiography in which Britney called Jamie a ‘b***h’.

Shortly after her arrival in the jungle, Jamie’s campmates wasted no time in asking her about her famous family and the Zoey 101 star successfully avoided mentioning her sister by name.

However, she did let slip what her sister thinks about her jungle stint.

On her second night in camp, Jamie Lynn opened up about her family to co-star Fred Siriex, the host of Channel 4 dating show First Dates.

Jamie Lynn Spears has fans hoping she'll open up about sister Britney on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Jamie-Lynn Spears talks about young pregnancy on I’m A Celeb

“I think every family fights and has their stuff but I talked to her before I came here and we love each other,” she told Fred.

Meanwhile, Britney is yet to directly address sister Jamie’s stint in I’m A Celeb, however she did post a cryptic quote the day Jamie was unveiled as a campmate on the ITV reality show.

“All things truly wicked start from innocence,” it read. However, Britney’s Instagram profile is full of a variety of quotes and could have nothing to do with her sister at all.

Jamie’s arrival in camp came weeks after her sister Britney released a biography, The Woman In Me, full of bombshells about her upbringing, career and controversial conservatorship which has now ended.

Jamie Lynn Spears briefly touched on her relationship with sister Britney. Picture: Getty

Britney Spears and sister Jamie Lynn at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2003. Picture: Getty

As she recalled the end of her relationship with Justin Timberlake, Britney was shocked to see how her family, including her sister, then 11 years old, reacted.

Britney wrote: “My little sister — well, when I tell you she was a total b****, I'm not exaggerating. It was clear that girl ruled the roost. Meanwhile, it was like I was a ghost child. I can remember walking into the room and feeling like no one even saw me. Jamie Lynn only saw the TV.”

Jamie also opened up about how she nearly emancipated her parents after falling pregnant with her first child, Maddie, at 16 years old.

She revealed how her mum eventually found out and told her not to go ahead with it because she’d most likely marry the father of her child and lose the money she’d made over the years.

