What Has Britney Spears Said About Sister Jamie Going On I’m A Celeb 2023?

21 November 2023, 16:04

Jamie Lynn Spears mentioned sister Britney on her second day in I'm A Celeb
Jamie Lynn Spears mentioned sister Britney on her second day in I'm A Celeb. Picture: Getty/ITV
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn avoiding mentioning her famous sibling’s name has become a running joke on I’m A Celeb.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jamie Lynn Spears has I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2023 viewers tuning in in the hope that she’ll mention sister Britney, especially after that scathing autobiography in which Britney called Jamie a ‘b***h’.

Shortly after her arrival in the jungle, Jamie’s campmates wasted no time in asking her about her famous family and the Zoey 101 star successfully avoided mentioning her sister by name.

However, she did let slip what her sister thinks about her jungle stint.

On her second night in camp, Jamie Lynn opened up about her family to co-star Fred Siriex, the host of Channel 4 dating show First Dates.

Jamie Lynn Spears has fans hoping she'll open up about sister Britney on I'm A Celeb
Jamie Lynn Spears has fans hoping she'll open up about sister Britney on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Jamie-Lynn Spears talks about young pregnancy on I’m A Celeb

“I think every family fights and has their stuff but I talked to her before I came here and we love each other,” she told Fred.

Meanwhile, Britney is yet to directly address sister Jamie’s stint in I’m A Celeb, however she did post a cryptic quote the day Jamie was unveiled as a campmate on the ITV reality show.

“All things truly wicked start from innocence,” it read. However, Britney’s Instagram profile is full of a variety of quotes and could have nothing to do with her sister at all.

Jamie’s arrival in camp came weeks after her sister Britney released a biography, The Woman In Me, full of bombshells about her upbringing, career and controversial conservatorship which has now ended.

Jamie Lynn Spears briefly touched on her relationship with sister Britney
Jamie Lynn Spears briefly touched on her relationship with sister Britney. Picture: Getty
Britney Spears and sister Jamie Lynn at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2003
Britney Spears and sister Jamie Lynn at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2003. Picture: Getty

As she recalled the end of her relationship with Justin Timberlake, Britney was shocked to see how her family, including her sister, then 11 years old, reacted.

Britney wrote: “My little sister — well, when I tell you she was a total b****, I'm not exaggerating. It was clear that girl ruled the roost. Meanwhile, it was like I was a ghost child. I can remember walking into the room and feeling like no one even saw me. Jamie Lynn only saw the TV.”

Jamie also opened up about how she nearly emancipated her parents after falling pregnant with her first child, Maddie, at 16 years old.

She revealed how her mum eventually found out and told her not to go ahead with it because she’d most likely marry the father of her child and lose the money she’d made over the years.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Grace Dent appears on I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity Grace Dent: Age, TV Shows, Partner And Children

TV & Film

Here's a peak into Josie Gibson's dating history

Does Josie Gibson Have A Boyfriend? This Morning Star's Dating History Revealed

Nick Packard has been on your screens for almost 30 years

I'm A Celebrity Nick Pickard Fact File: Age, TV Shows, Children And Net Worth

TV & Film

In 2023 Sam Thompson released a documentary titled 'is This ADHD?

Everything Sam Thompson's Said About His ADHD

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship timeline

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Dating: A Complete Relationship Timeline So Far

Travis Kelce plays for the Kansas City Chiefs and is rumoured to be dating Taylor Swift

Get To Know Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits