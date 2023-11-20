Who Are Britney And Jamie Lynn Spears' Parents?

20 November 2023, 16:29 | Updated: 20 November 2023, 16:36

Jamie and Lynne Spears are the parents of Britney and Jamie Lynn
Jamie and Lynne Spears are the parents of Britney and Jamie Lynn. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Britney Spears and her younger sister Jamie Lynn have been in the public eye since they were kids, but who are their mum and dad?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Since they were young the Spears sisters have been in the limelight, and in 2023 the pair have been making headlines, with Britney releasing her tell-all memoir and Jamie Lynn dominating reality TV.

In October Britney Spears released her autobiography 'The Woman In Me' where she detailed her early career and time under a conservatorship, which was enacted upon her by her father. The book briefly covers her relationship with younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, who is currently on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, but their longstanding feud has been well documented over the years.

Jamie Lynn, who is named after her parents Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears, has featured on three huge reality TV series in 2023, including Dancing With The Stars, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test and now I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

While Britney is estranged from her father and said to be working on her relationship with her mother, Jamie Lynn has never publicly denounced her parents. But who are the mother and father responsible for raising two mega stars? Here's what we know.

Britney Spears with her father, brother, sister and mother
Britney Spears with her father, brother, sister and mother. Picture: Getty

Who are Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears' Parents?

Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears' parents are Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears. They also have an older brother, Bryan Spears, who shares the same mother and father.

Jamie and Lynne married in 1976 and had their first child, Bryan Spears, in 1977 but Lynne filled for divorce in 1980. By 1981 they had reconciled and welcomed their eldest daughter Britney. Ten years later they had Jamie Lynn, the youngest of the siblings.

It's understood that in 2002 they went ahead with a divorce but, while Britney was in a conservatorship, in 2010 they rekindled their relationship and remarried.

James Spears and Lynne Spears are seen together a year after remarrying
James Spears and Lynne Spears are seen together a year after remarrying. Picture: Getty

Who is Jamie Spears?

Jamie Spears is Bryan, Britney and Jamie Lynn's father. Since 1976, he has been married to his children's mother Lynne - apart from their separation between 2002 and 2010.

When Britney Spears was put under a court-ordered conservatorship in 2008 Jamie was her conservator, along with attorney Andrew Wallet. Until 2021, when the conservatorship was officially terminated, Jamie and Andrew were in charge of all of Britney's personal and financial affairs.

In court Britney said she was "depressed" under her father's control, but Jamie has insisted he was protecting his daughter. Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said: “Not everybody’s going to agree with me. It’s been one hell of a time. But I love my daughter with all my heart and soul. Where would Britney be right now without that conservatorship? And I don’t know if she’d be alive. I don’t.”

Being a conservator became Jamie's full time job, as it's said he was taking home a $130,000 (£104,000) salary during that time. The work he did before that is not well documented but in her book, 'The Woman In Me', Britney says that her dad worked multiple jobs throughout her childhood and struggled with alcoholism.

Britney and Jamie no longer talk to one another as the pop star describes what he did to her, under the conservatorship, as "abuse". It's unclear as to whether Jamie Lynn is still close to her father, but she did shut down claims that he was living with her in 2023 after he left rehab.

'Free Britney' rallies began in 2021 as fans wanted to help Britney Spears get out of her conservatorship
'Free Britney' rallies began in 2021 as fans wanted to help Britney Spears get out of her conservatorship. Picture: Getty

Britney Spears smiles from ear to ear as she shares clip on Instagram after conservatorship ends

Who is Lynne Spears?

Lynne Spears is the mother of 'One More Time' singer Britney and her two siblings, Jamie Lynn and Bryan. She is married to Jamie Spears.

In an attempt to help her eldest daughter pursue her singing dreams, Lynne moved to New York City with Britney and Jamie in 1991 where Britney attended a performing arts school.

Before Britney's rise to stardom, Lynne worked as a teacher and ran a daycare. According to the MailOnline, Lynne had to return to teaching in 2023 amid financial struggles.

Lynne and her daughter Britney publicly had a close relationship until the conservatorship was ending. As the 'I'm A Slave 4 U' star wrote, in a since deleted Instagram caption, that her mother had given her dad the idea to begin a conservatorship. Per, PEOPLE, Britney said: "Pssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don't know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!!"

However, in May 2023 the pair seemed to be working on their differences, as Britney wrote on Instagram: "My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it's been such a long time … with family there's always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!"

Lynne Spears released her book 'Through the Storm' the same year Britney entered a conservatorship
Lynne Spears released her book 'Through the Storm' the same year Britney entered a conservatorship. Picture: Getty
Jamie Lynn Spears and her mother Lynne Spears seem to be on good terms
Jamie Lynn Spears and her mother Lynne Spears seem to be on good terms. Picture: Getty

Lynne seems to still play an active role in Jamie Lynn's life as she was spotted with grandchildren Maddie and Ivey going to watch Jamie Lynn perform on Dancing With The Stars in September 2023.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Florence Pugh and Jack Harlow were reportedly seen 'making out'

What’s With The Florence Pugh And Jack Harlow Rumours?

Fans have already decided who they want to win I'm A Celeb 2023

I'm A Celeb Fans Have Already Predicted The 2023 Winner

Taylor Swift performed 'Bigger Than The Whole Sky' on The Eras Tour

Inside Taylor Swift’s 'Bigger Than The Whole Sky' Lyrics

This is how much this year's I'm A Celeb contestants are being paid

Here’s How Much All The I’m A Celebrity 2023 Contestants Are Getting Paid

Danielle Harold enters I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celebrity Danielle Harold: Age, Boyfriend And TV Shows

TV & Film

Josie Gibson enters the I'm A Celeb jungle

Josie Gibson Fact File: Age, Height, Net Worth And Who's Her Son?

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits