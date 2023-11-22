Was Jamie Lynn Spears Involved In Sister Britney's Conservatorship?

22 November 2023, 17:11

Sisters Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn: Did Jamie play a role in Britney's conservatorship?
Sisters Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn: Did Jamie play a role in Britney's conservatorship? Picture: Getty

By Fong Chau

Jamie Lynn Spears has had a rocky relationship with her older sister Britney, but did she play a part in her conservatorship?

When she entered the jungle for her stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! fans wondered if Jamie Lynn Spears would reveal anything about her famous sister.

But those hoping to listen in on some juicy Britney Spears gossip are slightly disappointed as her sister Jamie Lynn has remained relatively quiet on the subject. Jamie Lynn didn't even mention her sister in her introduction video and dodged any mention of her when speaking to Josie Gibson, even when the TV presenter asked her how she got into music.

One thing fans are particularly keen to know is if Jamie Lynn Spears was involved in Britney’s conservatorship. Though it’s not been addressed in the show, we have been able to find out some details about this.

Was Jamie Lynn Spears involved Britney's conservatorship?

Jamie Lynn was named as one of the trustees of her sisters conservatorship in 2018 but in an interview with Good Morning America, Jamie said she was not “overseeing funds or something like that. And if that was, then it was a misunderstanding.”

She added “I took no steps to be a part of it [the conservatorship].”

In the same interview she also claimed that she tried to help her sister Britney, saying: “When she needed help, I set up ways to do so, went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family. If it’s going to cause this much discord, why continue it?”

However sister Britney has a slightly different view of how things went down. Writing in her memoir, The Woman In Me, Britney said: “[Jamie] knew I was reaching out to her for help and that she was dogging me. I felt like she should have taken my side.”

Who was involved in Britney's conservatorship?

Jamie Lynn Spears breaks silence on Free Britney and her sister’s conservatorship

On 1 February 2008 Britney Spears was placed under a conservatorship against her will by Judge Reva Goetz, with her father, James "Jamie" Spears, and attorney Andrew Wallet, acting as conservators. They would manage her money and act on her behalf, including deciding when she would go on tour and perform.

The conservatorship lasted until November 2021 when judge Brenda Penny ended the agreement. Though it was her father Jamie Spears who petitioned to end the conservatorship, it was Britney’s shocking and compelling testimony – in which she revealed he was made to have a contraceptive IUD against her will and forced to go on tour and perform in Las Vegas.

Britney Spears Was forced to perform in Las Vegas under the terms of her conservatorship
Britney Spears Was forced to perform in Las Vegas under the terms of her conservatorship. Picture: Getty

Though she did not refer to her sister directly, during her testimony Britney also accused her family of abuse and said she wanted to sue them.

Britney spoke more about feeling betrayed in her book The Woman In Me. She said: “I was left with so many emotions: shock, relief, elation, sadness, joy. I felt betrayed by my father, and sadly, by the rest of my family, too. My sister and I should have found comfort in each other, but unfortunately that hasn’t been the case.”

