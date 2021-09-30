Britney Spears ‘On Cloud 9’ As Dad Is Suspended As Conservator

30 September 2021, 10:38

Britney Spears’ dad has been suspended from the legal arrangement which gave him control over her life since 2008.

Britney Spears, 39, is celebrating after her dad Jamie Spears was removed from her conservatorship, effective immediately.

On Wednesday a judge handed the role to John Zabel, an accountant mum-of-two Britney selected herself.

Hours after the court’s decision, Britney seemed to be celebrating her freedom with a flying lesson, saying she’s ‘on cloud nine’.

Britney Spears has been under her conservatorship since 2008
Britney Spears has been under her conservatorship since 2008. Picture: Getty

Alongside two clips of her beside the pilot, Britney wrote on Instagram: “On cloud 9 right now!!!! First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane [sic]!!!

“Geez I was scared !!! Pssss bringing the ship home, JL ... Stay classy beautiful people !!!! New pics coming soon.”

Zabel will serve as Britney’s conservator on a temporary basis.

Another hearing has been scheduled for 12 November, where the termination of the arrangement will be discussed.

Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari remains supportive of her
Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari remains supportive of her. Picture: Britney Spears/Instagram
Sam Asghari celebrated Britney's dad being removed as conservator with a triumphant message
Sam Asghari celebrated Britney's dad being removed as conservator with a triumphant message. Picture: Sam Asghari/Instagram

Britney remained silent on her strict guardianship for 13 years until the #FreeBritney movement gained traction last year.

At a court hearing earlier this year she described the situation as “abusive.”

Her father, who denies any abuse, filed to end the conservatorship after his daughter requested another guardian.

Britney’s fiancé Sam Asghari took to Instagram Stories to celebrate the change, sharing a picture of a lion – his nickname for Britney is ‘lioness’ – and the caption: “She did this. Her fan base is called the army for a reason.”

Sam proposed to Britney last month and the couple hope to have kids of their own in the future.

