Netflix’s Britney Vs Spears Documentary - Here's What To Expect

By Capital FM

A new Netflix documentary called Britney Vs Spears is dropping soon - here’s what it’s about and how to watch it.

Netflix is set to drop a new documentary about Britney Spears and her conservatorship titled Britney Vs Spears.

The streaming service’s official Twitter page shared an 18-second preview of the Erin Lee Carr-directed film, promising a full trailer to drop on September 22.

This comes seven months after Hulu’s Framing Britney Spears documentary was released, which gained worldwide attention.

Here’s everything you need to know about the doc, including how to watch it and what to expect...

Netflix is dropping a documentary about Britney Spears. Picture: Alamy

A new documentary about Britney Spears' conservatorship is dropping. Picture: @britneyspears/Instagram

What to expect from Netflix’s Britney Vs Spears?

The teaser clip of Britney Vs Spears showed a leaked audio voicemail from the ‘Toxic’ star to her lawyer on January 21, 2009.

In the message, you can hear Britney saying: “Hi, my name is Britney Spears, I called you earlier. I’m calling again because I just wanted to make sure that during the process of eliminating the conservatorship…,” before the clip cuts off.

The Netflix film is set to centre around the singer’s conservatorship with her father Jamie Spears.

Meanwhile, Framing Britney Spears followed the ‘Womanizer’ hitmaker’s career and intense media scrutiny as well as her conservatorship, which her dad agreed to step down from earlier this month.

Britney Vs Spears has reportedly been in production for approximately one year.

How to watch Britney Vs Spears in the UK. Picture: Alamy

How to watch Netflix documentary Britney Vs Spears

Britney Vs Spears will be available to watch on Netflix, however, a release date is not yet known.

Keep an eye out on this page for more updates about the upcoming film.

