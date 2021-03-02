How Old Are Britney Spears’ Sons And Where Are They Now?

Britney Spears has two sons with ex Kevin Federline. Picture: Britney Spears/Instagram / Getty

Britney Spears’s sons Sean and Jayden feature as youngsters in her documentary, Framing Britney Spears, but where are they now and how old are they?

By Capital FM

Britney Spears’ documentary, Framing Britney Spears, gave fans an insight into her conservatorship situation with her dad as well as a closer look at her relationship with her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James.

Weeks after the documentary aired the ‘Toxic’ singer shared a rare photo with her kids on Instagram, proving she still has a close bond with her boys, who are now teenagers!

Britney Spears Cryptically Tweets About The 'Person Behind The Lens' Following Documentary

But how old are Britney’s children Sean and Jayden now, and what are they up to? Here’s what we know…

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline were married for three years and had two boys together. Picture: Getty

How old are Britney Spears’ sons?

Britney’s sons Sean and Jayden are now 15 and 14, respectively.

The pop star, who shares her boys with ex-husband Kevin Federline, took to Instagram at the start of March to share a rare picture with her sons, explaining she doesn’t share many photos of them because they’re at the age where they “want to express their own identities.”

She said in the caption: “I’m extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right.”

Where are Britney Spears’ kids now?

It’s thought Britney’s sons Sean and Jayden spend most of their time with their dad, Kevin Federline, after their mum was granted 30% unsupervised visitation rights in September 2019.

A source told the tabloids: “They are teenagers now and want to be with their friends, not their parents. It’s nothing against Britney.

“They love and idolise her, and Kevin trusts her. It’s just that they’re getting older, so when they’re not at their main home with Kevin, they’re usually out doing things with friends.”

How old was Britney when she became a mum?

Britney became a mum at the age of 24, giving birth to Sean on 14 September 2005 and Jayden a year later on 12 September 2006.

Her kids arrived a year after she married TV host and DJ Kevin in October 2004, but they divorced in July 2007 after a short marriage.

Britney reportedly told Kevin she wanted a divorce two months after giving birth to their second son.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital