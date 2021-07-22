Are Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Married, How Long Have They Been Together? Their Complete Relationship Timeline

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been together since 2016. Picture: Getty / Sam Asghari/Instagram

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari joked that they’re married, but are they engaged and how long have they been together?

Britney Spears recently confessed she’s keen to marry boyfriend Sam Asghari and after she was pictured with a ring on her wedding finger fans wondered if they had in fact tied the knot.

Sam only fuelled the rumours when he said they’ve been “hitched for years”, claiming they secretly wed in Hawaii.

However, he quickly shut down the excitement by joking they also “have twins.”

Sam Asghari has been supporting Britney Spears through her conservatorship battle. Picture: Sam Asghari/Instagram

The couple have been together for a long time now and he constantly supports his girlfriend amid her conservatorship battle.

But how long have Britney and Sam been together, are they engaged and how did they meet? Here’s a complete timeline of their relationship…

What has Sam said about Britney’s conservatorship?

Sam has been an ongoing support for Britney throughout her battle to remove her father as her conservator.

After her court hearing in June where she made some shocking claims about the team around her, Sam didn’t say much but posted a photo of himself wearing a ‘free Britney’ t-shirt.

Sam Asghari calls Britney his 'lioness'. Picture: Sam Asghari/Instagram

Are Britney Spears and Sam Asghari married?

Britney isn’t married to boyfriend Sam, however, she’s made it very clear she’d love to tie the knot and have more children with him – she already has sons Sean and Jayden with ex Kevin Federline.

In her court appearance in June for her conservatorship hearing the ‘Baby One More Time’ singer said: “I want to be able to get married and I want to have a baby.”

Sam fuelled reports they’d secretly wed when he told reporters: “People don't know but we've been married for about five years. We secretly got married in Hawaii,” after they quizzed him on engagement rumours.

He then admitted he hadn’t seen the speculation in the press and added with a smile on his face: “And, yeah, we have twins. Peace.”

Sam Asghari and Britney hope to get married and have kids of their own. Picture: Sam Asghari/Instagram

How long have Britney and Sam Asghari been together?

Britney and Sam met on set of her ‘Slumber Party’ music video in October 2016.

They chatted all day and bonded over their love of sushi, swapping phone numbers at the end of the day so they could go on a proper date.

She recalled during a 2017 interview: “I found his number in my bag. I was like, ‘He is really really cute. So then I called him, and ever since then, he is just a really fun, funny person.”

Sam has remained a key support system in Britney’s life.

