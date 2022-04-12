Is Britney Spears Married To Sam Asghari?

12 April 2022, 10:30

Here's why fans think Britney Spears is married to Sam Asghari
Here's why fans think Britney Spears is married to Sam Asghari. Picture: @samasghari/Instagram/Getty
Britney Spears is pregnant with her third child; her first with Sam Asghari - but are they married? Here’s why Britney is calling Sam her ‘husband’.

Britney Spears has hinted that she may have secretly married boyfriend Sam Asghari while announcing the incredible news that they are expecting their first baby together.

The pregnant singer, 40, is already a mother of two boys from a previous relationship but has now confirmed she’s expecting her first bundle of joy with her 28-year-old beau.

Britney Spears Is Pregnant With ‘Husband’ Sam Asghari

The pop star referred to Sam as her ‘husband’ in the pregnancy announcement, which has had fans speculating if they’ve secretly tied the knot.

So, is Britney married to Sam? Here’s the lowdown…

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are expecting their first baby together
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are expecting their first baby together. Picture: @britneyspears/Instagram

Is Britney Spears married to Sam Asghari?

Britney Spears called Sam Asghari her 'husband' leading fans to speculate if they got married in secret
Britney Spears called Sam Asghari her 'husband' leading fans to speculate if they got married in secret. Picture: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney called father-to-be Sam her ‘husband’ during her pregnancy announcement on Instagram, leading fans to wonder if they had secretly taken the next step in their relationship.

However, this isn’t the first time the ‘Toxic’ singer has referred to Sam as her ‘husband’ online.

Britney and Sam have been together for five years and got engaged last year.

Of course, they have never confirmed or denied whether they are married, but Sam joked in an interview last year that they had been ‘married for five years’ and ‘secretly got married in Hawaii’ when a paparazzi asked about their engagement during an outing in Los Angeles.

Has Britney Spears been married before?

Britney Spears shares two kids with ex-husband Kevin Federline
Britney Spears shares two kids with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Picture: Alamy

Britney has been married twice before - the first time was to her childhood best friend Jason Alexander in 2004, and they tied the knot in Vegas.

However, after only 55 hours of being husband and wife, their marriage was annulled.

The ‘Womanizer’ hitmaker then married her backup dancer Kevin Federline in 2004 but filed for divorce from him in 2006 citing ‘irreconcilable differences’.

Britney and Kevin share two sons together; Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.

