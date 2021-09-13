Britney Spears Is Engaged To Boyfriend Sam Asghari

By Capital FM

Britney Spears has announced she’s engaged to long-term love Sam Asghari and is proudly showing off the ring on social media.

Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari popped the question this weekend, proposing to the ‘Baby’ singer after over four years together.

The 39-year-old mum of two announced the happy news on Instagram, showing off the glistening diamond on her finger with a sweet video of her modelling the rock.

“I can’t f*****g believe it,” she wrote on alongside a string of ring emojis and a heart.

Sam Asghari had Britney's ring engraved with 'lioness' – his nickname for her. Picture: Britney Spears/Instagram

In the cute vid, Britney plants a kiss on Sam’s face after holding up her left hand to the camera.

Sam also shared the news with his two million followers, alongside king and queen emojis.

Page Six reports the dancer had the engagement ring band engraved with ‘lioness’ – his nickname for the pop star.

The news of their engagement comes after her father filed to end the conservatorship his daughter has been under for 13 years.

Britney Spears' boyfriend popped the question after five years together. Picture: Sam Asghari/Instagram

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been together since 2016. Picture: Getty

Sam Asghari has supported Britney Spears through her conservatorship battle. Picture: Britney Spears/Instagram

Britney and Sam met on her ‘Slumber Party’ music video in October 2016, bonding on set over their love of sushi and swapping numbers at the end of the day.

Sam has remained a key support system in his girlfriend’s life, throughout the strict conservatorship she’s been under since 2008.

At her conservatorship hearing in July she spoke of her wishes to get married to her boyfriend and her hopes to have more children.

She claimed at the time her ‘so-called team’ wouldn’t allow her to remove her IUD, which is a form of contraception.

Sam publicly shared his support for his girlfriend at the time by posting a photo of himself in a ‘free Britney’ t-shirt.

