Britney Spears Is Engaged To Boyfriend Sam Asghari

13 September 2021, 11:01 | Updated: 13 September 2021, 11:56
Britney Spears has announced she’s engaged to long-term love Sam Asghari and is proudly showing off the ring on social media.
Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari popped the question this weekend, proposing to the ‘Baby’ singer after over four years together.
The 39-year-old mum of two announced the happy news on Instagram, showing off the glistening diamond on her finger with a sweet video of her modelling the rock.
What Happens Now That Britney’s Dad Has Agreed To Step Down As Conservator?
“I can’t f*****g believe it,” she wrote on alongside a string of ring emojis and a heart.
In the cute vid, Britney plants a kiss on Sam’s face after holding up her left hand to the camera.
Sam also shared the news with his two million followers, alongside king and queen emojis.
Page Six reports the dancer had the engagement ring band engraved with ‘lioness’ – his nickname for the pop star.
The news of their engagement comes after her father filed to end the conservatorship his daughter has been under for 13 years.
Britney and Sam met on her ‘Slumber Party’ music video in October 2016, bonding on set over their love of sushi and swapping numbers at the end of the day.
Sam has remained a key support system in his girlfriend’s life, throughout the strict conservatorship she’s been under since 2008.
At her conservatorship hearing in July she spoke of her wishes to get married to her boyfriend and her hopes to have more children.
She claimed at the time her ‘so-called team’ wouldn’t allow her to remove her IUD, which is a form of contraception.
Sam publicly shared his support for his girlfriend at the time by posting a photo of himself in a ‘free Britney’ t-shirt.
