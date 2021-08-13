What Happens Now That Britney’s Dad Has Agreed To Step Down As Conservator?

Britney Spears' dad has agreed to step down as conservator. Picture: Getty

Britney Spears’ father has said he will step down as her conservator, but what does that mean for the pop star's future, and will she have a new conservator?

A huge milestone in Britney Spears’ fight for freedom was achieved this week after her father Jamie Spears agreed to step down as his daughter’s conservator after 13 years.

In papers filed on Thursday 12 August, Mr Spears’ lawyer said he would be “in a position to step aside” when certain matters are resolved and when “the time is right.”

His motion was in response to mum-of-two Britney’s recent court request to have her father removed as her conservator.

In the filing, Mr Spears documents state he "intends to work with the court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator".

But what does this mean for Britney’s case now, and will she still be under restrictions of accessing her own finances and assets? Here’s what you need to know…

Britney Spears has been under her conservatorship since 2008. Picture: Getty

Is Britney still under conservatorship?

At the moment, yes, Britney is still tied into the conservatorship which she has been in since 2008 when concerns were raised over her mental health.

Her dad has agreed to step down after she accused him of “conservatorship abuse” during a court hearing in July, but a new conservator will be appointed before he does so.

Britney’s dad has had control over his daughter’s life choices and finances since 2008, but in 2019 stepped down as the conservator of her personal matters, which are now looked after by personal conservator Jodi Montgomery.

Who is Britney’s conservator now?

Britney's dad Jamie Spears has agreed to step down as her conservator. Picture: Getty

Britney’s dad will remain as her conservator until plans are put in place for someone to take over the role – who that will be remains to be seen.

A statement about Jamie’s agreement to step down said: “There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate” and “it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests”.

It continued: “Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.”

Does Britney get to see her kids under her conservatorship?

Britney is permitted to see her kids Sean and Jayden; but it’s not as frequent as she would like.

She was given 30 per cent unsupervised visitation rights in September 2019, reduced from 50 per cent, after a reported altercation between Sean and his grandfather Jamie.

At the time, Britney’s ex and father of her two boys Kevin Federline obtained a restraining order against Britney’s dad.

Kevin now has 70 per cent custody of both sons.

