Britney Spears' Most Shocking Statements Made At Her Conservatorship Hearing

Britney Spears requested to end her conservatorship. Picture: PA

By Capital FM

Britney Spears spoke out about her conservatorship for the first time in two years, calling the set-up ‘abusive’.

Britney Spears spoke in detail about the controlling conservatorship that she’s been tied into for 13 years.

At a court hearing in LA on Wednesday she accused her father of controlling her “100,000%” and made some shocking claims about the things she has been forced to do.

Pleading with the judge to end her conservatorship, Britney said: "I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry it’s insane. And I’m depressed. I cry every day."

Britney, who has two sons with ex Kevin Federline, said she was put on psychiatric drug lithium against her will and was also denied the right to have more children.

Her father Jamie Spears was granted control over her affairs in 2008 following concerns over her mental health.

Here’s a round-up of some of the most shocking statements to come from Britney at the testimony about her conservatorship…

Britney Spears accused her father of 'controlling her'. Picture: Getty

Britney Spears was denied her wish to have more children

Britney Spears with sons Sean and Jayden. Picture: Britney Spears/Instagram

In one of the most shocking claims to come from Britney’s statement, she said her ‘so-called team’ wouldn’t allow her to remove her IUD, which is a contraceptive device which releases copper to stop the body getting pregnant.

She said: “I have a (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the (IUD) out so I could start trying to have another baby.

“But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children – any more children.”

Britney also shared her hopes to get married to boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Britney was forced to perform her ‘Piece of Me’ tour

Britney Spears on her 'Piece of Me' tour. Picture: Getty

Britney said she did not want to do her ‘Piece of Me’ tour in 2018, but was told she could be sued if she didn’t go ahead with it.

“By contract my own management could sue me if I didn’t follow through with the tour,” she recalled.

Britney was put on medication against her will

Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari remains supportive of her. Picture: Britney Spears/Instagram

After telling her team she didn’t want to do her Vegas tour, her therapist “put her on lithium out of nowhere.”

She stated: “He took me off my normal meds I’ve been on for five years. And lithium is a very, very strong and completely different medication compared to what I was used to.

“You can go mentally impaired if you take too much, if you stay on it longer than five months. But he put me on that and I felt drunk.”

After making friends at AA meetings, Britney isn’t allowed to see the women she met

Britney Spears has requested to end her conservatorship. Picture: PA

As Britney continued to detail the controlling manner of the conservatorship, she said she’s not allowed to see her friends.

Britney said in her statement: “I have a friend that I used to do AA meetings with. I did AA for two years. I did three meetings a week.

“I’ve met a bunch of women there. And I’m not able to see my friends that live eight minutes away from me, which I find extremely strange.”

Britney pleaded with the judge to end her conservatorship, saying: “I deserve to have a life. I’ve worked my whole life. I deserve a two to three year break.”

The singer made her statement over video link as dozens of fans gathered outside the court holding signs reading: ‘Free Britney now!’.

