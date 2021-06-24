All The Times Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Has Shown Support Throughout Conservatorship Ordeal

Sam Asghari is supporting Britney Spears through her conservatorship court case. Picture: PA/Instagram

By Capital FM

Britney Spears has received much celeb support amid her conservatorship court hearing and her long-term boyfriend, Sam Asghari, has been by her side every step of the way.

Sam Asghari fiercely supports his girlfriend – Britney's beau has her back!

Britney Spears and the personal trainer-turned-actor met on the set of the singer's ‘Slumber Party’ music video in 2016 – and the pair have been going strong ever since!

The iconic songstress made a testimony in court on Wednesday as part of a bid to get her conservatorship revoked after 13 years of restrictive living under her father’s control.

Justin Timberlake Posts Support For Britney Spears Amid Conservatorship Court Statement

Amidst the court battle, the mum-of-two has received a wave of support from celebrities and fans as well as the online community – and her boyfriend isn’t staying silent either...

Sam Asghari wants an 'amazing and normal' future with Britney Spears

In an interview with this publication in February, the 27-year-old got candid about his relationship with the star: "I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves."

The couple has kept their romance largely private for the past five years, however, the pair are becoming increasingly more comfortable with sharing tidbits of their partnership online.

He went on: "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

Sam Asghari remains supportive of Britney Spear's throughout her court woes. Picture: Getty

Sam Asghari hopes to marry Britney if her conservatorship is lifted

In 2019, the actor sat down with Entertainment Tonight and chatted about his future with the 'Pretty Girls' singer.

When quizzed on the potential of marriage, Sam responded: “Absolutely, this is something that every couple should do. That's the whole point of a relationship – we are a family.

"Trust me, if we do ever get married, everybody’s going to know."

In court on Wednesday, the hitmaker continued the conversation around marriage: "I want to get married and have a baby."

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are hoping to start a family. Picture: Sam Asghari/Instagram

Britney revealed in her statement that she wasn't allowed to remove her contraceptive, an IUD, meaning that the singer's dreams for a baby with Sam were put on hold.

She said: "I wanted to take the (IUD) out so I could start trying to have another baby but this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children – any more children."

Britney Spears has two sons from previous marriage with Kevin Federline. Picture: Britney Spears/Instagram

Sam Asghari wears #FreeBritney t-shirt ahead of court hearing

A picture is worth a thousand words...

On the day of Britney's testimony the personal trainer, 27, posted a selfie to make his stance known in an indirect way.

The partially obscured snap shows Sam donning the unmistakable 'Free Britney' shirt that fans have been wearing to champion the singer's rights.

He posted the photograph to his Insta and, of course, fans picked up on it straight away!

Sam Asghari sports a "Free Britney" top ahead of court date. Picture: Sam Asghari/Instagram

Sam Asghari talks honestly online about Britney Spears' father

The 27-year-old star took to Instagram and posted a story in which he spoke freely on Britney's father, Jamie Spears, the director of her controlling conservatorship.

Sam said: "Now it's important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way.

"In my opinion, Jamie is a total d**k."

Asghari did not mince his words when discussing the complicated situation!

Jamie Spears, Britney's father, is the director of her conservatorship. Picture: Getty

The '...Baby One More Time' singer's court proceedings are ongoing but June 23 marked a turning point for the star as it was the first time she gave a testimonial in two years.

An outpouring of love and support has emerged online for Britney, and she seems to have plenty more coming her way from her long-term boyfriend, Sam, too!

