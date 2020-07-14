Save Britney Explained: Why ‘Free Britney Spears’ Is Trending

Why 'Save Britney Spears' has been trending.

What is happening with Britney Spears? The internet has been talking about the 'Save Britney’ movement, but what is it all about? And what does conservatorship mean?

'Save Britney’ has been going viral on various social media platforms lately and fans have been wondering what has happened to Britney Spears.

With TikTok explanations and threads on Instagram and Twitter, fans of the pop star, who has two kids, have gone into detail with what they claim to be the reason behind the meaning of #FreeBritney.

But what is it and what’s happening with Britney? Here's what you need to know including what conservatorship means:

Britney Spears has been trending on social media lately following her Instagram stories.

Why are fans starting a Free Britney movement on social media?

Fans of Britney Spears have come together claiming the pop star has been sending indirect messages for her through her social media pages asking for help.

For example, in one clip, someone commented: “Wear a yellow shirt in your next video if you need help,” which she then went on to do. This could of course, have been a complete coincidence too.

In another Instagram thread, one fan shared a lengthy explanation behind the Free Britney hashtag and broke it down into areas of her life suggesting that 'she’s been telling everyone for years she’s 'too controlled’.

They gave examples of her music suggesting being 'controlled' such as tracks like ‘Lucky’, ‘Overprotected’, ‘My Perogative’, ‘Circus’, ‘Piece of me’ and ‘Gimme More’.

The thread went in-depth about her personal life and the public meltdown she had in 2007, which led her to famously shaving her hair off.

There has even been a petition set up to help Britney have the right to her own lawyer to help get her out of her conservatorship agreement.

The truth about Britney Spears including her abusive childhood, conservatorship, manipulation, sabotage and the #FreeBritney movement: a thread pic.twitter.com/LsCJ2ThPG1 — pop religion (@popligion) December 27, 2019

What is a conservatorship?

Britney has been under a 'conservatorship' agreement since 2008, which is when a guardian is appointed by a judge to manage someone's financial affairs.

The #FreeBritney or #SaveBritney hashtags came about as a means to allow the star to be free of the alleged conservatorship as fans claim she can’t do a number of day-to-day things without 'permission'.

also theres these two pics, please spread the message #savebritneyspears #savebritney pic.twitter.com/QvpdXuEGgT — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@abbymatejkaaa) July 13, 2020

apparently someone on twitter asked britney to post doves if she was in trouble... look at her most recent ig post. we need to save britney spears NOW pic.twitter.com/DgOkInBKHj — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@abbymatejkaaa) July 13, 2020

What has Britney Spears said about the movement?

Britney is yet to speak directly about the claims made and has only taken to social media to share content, which fans have suggested could be her indirect response.

The 'Hit Me Baby One More Time' singer has also addressed her unusual Instagram posts and wrote underneath a picture: "I get how some people might not like my posts or even understand them, but this is Me being happy ….. this is Me being authentic and as real as it gets!!!!!

"I want to inspire people to do the same and just be themselves without pleasing others ….. that’s the key to happiness !!!!!!"

