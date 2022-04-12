Britney Spears Pregnant With Third Baby – Her First With ‘Husband’ Sam Asghari

12 April 2022, 09:52 | Updated: 12 April 2022, 16:24

Britney Spears has announced she's pregnant
Britney Spears has announced she's pregnant. Picture: Getty / Sam Asghari/Instagram
Britney Spears told her 40 million Instagram followers she’s pregnant with her third child, her first with partner Sam Asghari.

After being freed from the 14-year conservatorship set up by her father last year, Britney Spears, 40, is pregnant with her third baby.

Her announcement comes after she opened up in court last year about being put on birth control and prevented to marry by the legal guardians around her.

Are Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Married, How Long Have They Been Together? Their Complete Relationship Timeline

The conservatorship set-up by her father after she experienced a mental health crisis in 2008 meant she wasn’t allowed to make her own decisions about her medical care and finances.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari met in 2016
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari met in 2016. Picture: Getty

She and Sam Asghari, 28, are seemingly married as well as expecting their first child together; she referred to him as her ‘husband’ in her announcement post on social media. They got engaged in September 2021.

Britney, who is already a mum to sons Jayden and Sean from her relationship with ex-husband Kevin Federline, shared her baby news in a post about how she found out she was expecting.

She explained she ‘lost so much weight’ for her holiday to Maui ‘only to gain it back’.

The expectant mum said ‘my husband’ Sam told her she was ‘food pregnant’ but after buying a pregnancy test she discovered she is in fact ‘having a baby’.

Britney said she discovered she was pregnant after a trip to Maui
Britney said she discovered she was pregnant after a trip to Maui. Picture: Britney Spears/Instagram

Britney wrote: “I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have,” before revealing she previously experienced perinatal depression.

She added: “Women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday.”

The pop star added that this time around she’ll be ‘doing yoga every day’.

