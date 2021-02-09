How To Watch Framing Britney Spears In The UK

Framing Britney Spears has made headlines recently. Picture: PA/YouTube

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Framing Britney Spears in the UK and when the documentary was released.

Britney Spears has been a topic of conversation lately after The New York Times released a documentary following the controversial conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie Spears.

The film, titled Framing Britney Spears, sees the ‘Womanizer’ star’s legal attempt to remove her father from her conservatorship, which was denied last year.

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shouts "We Love Britney" Following 'Framing Britney Spears' Documentary

The documentary also went on to show the songstress’ 28-year career, with mention of her high-profile relationship with Justin Timberlake.

So, how can I watch Framing Britney Spears in the UK? Here’s what you need to know.

Britney Spears has been in a conservatorship battle with her father since 2008. Picture: PA

How to watch Framing Britney Spears in the UK

The in-depth documentary is available to stream on Hulu, which requires a subscription.

Framing Britney Spears is part of The New York Times Presents series, where each episode explores a different story.

In its description, it reads: “The New York Times Presents is a series of standalone documentaries representing the unparalleled journalism and insight of The New York Times, bringing viewers close to the essential stories of our time.”

When was Framing Britney Spears released?

The documentary initially dropped on Friday, February 5, with lots of fans taking to social media to discuss the film.

It has raised questions in the ‘Toxic’ singer’s fans, following the Free Britney movement, which came about last year.

Fans of the star were quick to write sweet messages about Britney online, making it very clear they love and support her!

Miley Cyrus even paid tribute to her during her TikTok Tailgate concert ahead of the Super Bowl, where she performed ‘Party In The U.S.A’.

As Miley sang the lyrics, “And a Britney song was on,” she followed it up by shouting, “We love Britney”.

