Britney Spears Net Worth: Singer's Huge Fortune Revealed

Britney Spears' net worth has changed dramatically over the years. Picture: PA images

What is Britney Spears' net worth?

Britney Spears is one of the most famous women in the world.

Over the years, she has earned a staggering amount of money from album sales, touring and endorsement deals.

Britney Spears has a huge fortune. Picture: instagram

But what is her total net worth?

Let’s take a look…

Britney’s net worth as of 2020 is $60million.

Although this is a staggering amount of money, it’s been reported she amassed a net worth of well over $200 million at the heigh of her career.

However, this figure has rapidly gone down in recent years due to the millions of pounds she’s had to spend on lawyer fees, treatment centres and legal battles.

What endorsement deals does Britney Spears have?

Britney has endorsed some massive brands throughout her career, from Pepsi to McDonald's, to Sketchers (who totally had a pair of them back in the day?!)

She also has her own line of iconic perfumes and she’s reportedly sold over a billion bottles in the last five years!

