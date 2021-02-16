Another Britney Spears Documentary Is Apparently In The Works At Netflix

Netflix is reportedly working on a Britney Spears documentary of their own after the success of Framing Britney Spears.

Another Britney Spears documentary is apparently being planned by Netflix, after Hulu’s Framing Britney Spears film attracted a global audience.

Framing Britney Spears was the shocking film about the pop star’s conservatorship battle and the Free Britney movement, which can be streamed on Hulu.

It proved tricky to watch for UK fans until it was added to Sky Documentaries and NOW TV but Netflix will reportedly bring a similar documentary to their own subscribers.

The project hasn’t yet been officially confirmed but according to Bloomberg filmmaker Erin Lee Car, who specialises in true crime documentaries, is directing the movie.

Erin has previously made films such as Mommy Dead and Dearest and Thought Crimes: The Case of the Cannibal Cop.

Framing Britney Spears, produced by the New York Times, was one of the most talked about documentaries when it was released on Hulu, following the media’s treatment of Spears through her career and the details of her conservatorship under her father’s control.

Reactions from the film led Justin Timberlake to apologise for how he acted in the wake of his split from Britney in 2002 as well as his treatment of Janet Jackson.

He said in an Instagram statement he was “deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem” and that he “cares and respects” Britney and Janet.

“I have not been perfect in navigating all of this throughout my career. I know this apology is a first step and doesn’t absolve the past,” he added.

“I can do better and I will do better.”

