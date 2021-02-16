Another Britney Spears Documentary Is Apparently In The Works At Netflix

16 February 2021, 16:04

Netflix are making their own Britney Spears documentary
Netflix are making their own Britney Spears documentary. Picture: Getty / Netflix

Netflix is reportedly working on a Britney Spears documentary of their own after the success of Framing Britney Spears.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Another Britney Spears documentary is apparently being planned by Netflix, after Hulu’s Framing Britney Spears film attracted a global audience.

Framing Britney Spears was the shocking film about the pop star’s conservatorship battle and the Free Britney movement, which can be streamed on Hulu.

Britney Spears Cryptically Tweets About The 'Person Behind The Lens' Following Documentary

It proved tricky to watch for UK fans until it was added to Sky Documentaries and NOW TV but Netflix will reportedly bring a similar documentary to their own subscribers.

The Free Britney movement was a focus in Framing Britney Spears
The Free Britney movement was a focus in Framing Britney Spears. Picture: Getty

The project hasn’t yet been officially confirmed but according to Bloomberg filmmaker Erin Lee Car, who specialises in true crime documentaries, is directing the movie.

Erin has previously made films such as Mommy Dead and Dearest and Thought Crimes: The Case of the Cannibal Cop.

Framing Britney Spears, produced by the New York Times, was one of the most talked about documentaries when it was released on Hulu, following the media’s treatment of Spears through her career and the details of her conservatorship under her father’s control.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake dated for two years
Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake dated for two years. Picture: Getty

Reactions from the film led Justin Timberlake to apologise for how he acted in the wake of his split from Britney in 2002 as well as his treatment of Janet Jackson.

He said in an Instagram statement he was “deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem” and that he “cares and respects” Britney and Janet.

“I have not been perfect in navigating all of this throughout my career. I know this apology is a first step and doesn’t absolve the past,” he added.

“I can do better and I will do better.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Elisa Lam used her Tumblr page during her visit to LA.

The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel: Elisa Lam’s Tumblr Page Unveiled

Jesy Nelson sparks solo music theories after cryptic music Instagram post

Jesy Nelson's Cryptic Post Has Fans Convinced She's Working On Solo Music

Kendall Jenner's ex boyfriends include Anwar Hadid and Harry Styles

Kendall Jenner’s Ex Boyfriends And Dating History Uncovered – From Harry Styles To Devin Booker
Fans of To All The Boys are hoping for a new chapter of the movie.

To All The Boys 4 ‘Fantasy’ Picture With Pregnant Lara Jean Has Fans Calling For Another Film
Kendall Jenner has raked in millions over the years.

Kendall Jenner Net Worth: The Supermodel's Impressive Fortune Revealed

Olivia Wilde penned a sweet post to celebrate Harry Styles' hard work in Don't Worry, Darling.

Olivia Wilde Praises Harry Styles’ ‘Talent & Warmth’ In Heartfelt Post As Don’t Worry Darling Wraps

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive