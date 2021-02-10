Britney Spears Cryptically Tweets About The 'Person Behind The Lens' Following Documentary

10 February 2021, 10:18

Britney Spears taking time to enjoy being a 'normal' person
Britney Spears taking time to enjoy being a 'normal' person. Picture: Instagram @britneyspears/ PA

Britney Spears has posted a series of cryptic tweets in the wake of the 'Framing Britney Spears' documentary rocking the internet and revealing the extent of control over her life.

Britney Spears has taken to Twitter with a series of cryptic messages following the release of the Framing Britney Spears documentary sending shockwaves around the internet about her treatment and 'controlled' life.

The 39-year-old has the world watching her every move as fans are convinced the 'Womanizer' singer is sending subtle clues and signals in her social media messages to the world.

How To Watch Framing Britney Spears In The UK

Throwing back to a performance of 'Toxic' during her Las Vegas residency, the star spoke about enjoying being a 'normal' person.

Britney wrote: "Can’t believe this performance of Toxic is from 3 years ago !!!"

"I’ll always love being on stage...but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person."

"I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life."

She continued: "Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories!"

"We all have so many different bright beautiful lives."

"Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens."

Britney Spears tweets about 'each person's story' in cryptic tweet
Britney Spears tweets about 'each person's story' in cryptic tweet. Picture: Twitter @britneyspears

The New York Times documentary traces the effect of intense media scrutiny on Britney's life and wellbeing, as well as the star’s legal attempt to remove her father from her conservatorship, which was denied last year.

Fans have flooded her post with messages of support, from telling her to 'take her time telling her story' to saying she 'deserves to be free'.

Celebrities including Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Kasey Musgraves, Julia Michaels and Billy Eichner have also voiced their support for the star as the 'Free Britney' campaign continues to build mainstream momentum every day.

