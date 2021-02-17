Where Is Britney Spears Now: Are Her Parents Still Together & Does She Have Custody Of Her Kids?

Framing Britney Spears has raised questions with fans about the pop star's life. Picture: Getty

Since Framing Britney Spears aired, fans have been wondering where she is now - are her parents still married and does Britney have custody of her children?

Britney Spears has made headlines recently after The New York Times released a documentary following the conservatorship battle between the pop star and her father, Jamie Spears.

The film, titled Framing Britney Spears, explores the extreme media scrutiny the ‘Womanizer’ songstress endured during her 28-year long career.

Fans have had a lot of questions about the singer and actress since watching the documentary and the 'Free Britney' campaign, such as - are her parents still together & does she have custody of her kids?

Here’s what we know about where Britney is now.

Where is Britney Spears now?

Britney Spears is a mother-of-two. Picture: Instagram

Britney, who hasn’t released a new album in years has reportedly said in court filings, obtained by a tabloid, that she will not perform until her legal matters have been resolved.

Regular posts have been shared on her social media pages, with a recent one explaining how, despite her love of performing, she’s taking time to be ‘a normal person’.

Sharing a video of her ‘Toxic’ performance from three years ago, she penned a cryptic message about ‘living behind the lens’, saying: “Can’t believe this performance of Toxic is from 3 years ago !!! I’ll always love being on stage .... but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ..... I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life !!!!

“Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives [flower emojis]!!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens !!!!”

Are Britney Spears’ parents still together?

Britney Spears' parents are no longer together. Picture: Getty

Britney’s parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears got married in 1975 and divorced in 2002.

At the time, Britney revealed in an interview that the divorce was the ‘best decision’ their family made, saying: “It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to my family. Mom and dad, bottom line, do not get along."

In 2020, Jamie and Lynne showed a very serious difference of opinion over Britney’s conservatorship, with a source revealing to US Weekly: “Britney’s family is at war with each other and it’s all because of the conservatorship.

“Lynne wants a care plan established that would transition Britney’s personal life out of the conservatorship. Jamie has told her that Britney needs long-term monitoring, and he doesn’t think she is prepared to take such drastic action.”

Britney Spears still talks to her mother, Lynne. Picture: Getty

Another source revealed to ET last year that Britney wanted her mother to be part of the conservatorship, saying: “Britney trusts Lynne and has asked her mother to be part of her conservatorship. She truly believes that her mother wants to help her have more autonomy when it comes to her money.”

Lynne filed legal documents in July 2020 to have a role in her daughter’s finances.

Kevin Federline and Britney Spears were married for two years. Picture: Getty

Does Britney Spears have custody of her kids?

Britney Spears shares two sons with Kevin Federline. Picture: Getty

Britney Spears has two children with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, who she was married to from 2004-2007.

Their two sons, Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14, both live with their father.

Following Britney’s divorce from Kevin in 2007, she requested physical and legal custody of their sons, which was denied due to her very public breakdown in late 2007, which also led to her conservatorship.

After the conservatorship was created, Britney and Kevin had 50/50 joint custody of their children, however, this was changed again in September 2019, according to TMZ, when Kevin was given 70 per cent custody, leaving Britney was 30 per cent unsupervised custodial rights.

