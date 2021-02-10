Britney Spears Reportedly Working On Her Own Documentary About Her Life

10 February 2021, 14:03

Britney Spears is allegedly working on her own film about her life.
Britney Spears is allegedly working on her own film about her life. Picture: Getty

Following The New York Times’ Framing Britney Spears film, the songstress is allegedly working on her very own documentary about her life.

Britney Spears is allegedly working on a documentary about her life, according to a report.

This comes after The New York Times’ Framing Britney Spears explored the rise of the ‘Toxic’ singer’s career, as well as her legal attempt to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship.

Britney Spears Cryptically Tweets About The 'Person Behind The Lens' Following Documentary

The controversial conservatorship battle began in 2008, and her attempt to remove her father was denied last year, following the ‘Free Britney’ campaign, which gains increased mainstream interest each day.

According to a report, the ‘Womanizer’ star was left ‘emotional’ after watching the documentary about her life, leading her to want to make her own.

A source revealed to the publication that Britney is ‘hopeful she will finally be freed from the vice-like grip of her father’ and ‘finally feels like there is light at the end of a very long, dark tunnel’.

They went on to explain that the pop star allegedly found parts of the film ‘too hard and emotional’ to watch, where there was ‘relentless media circus and the harsh focus on her as a young mother’.

The source added that Britney is allegedly ‘quietly’ working on her own documentary about her own life, with a ‘top female filmmaker’.

However, due to her conservatorship, there are fears that her father could take control of the film.

The pop star apparently felt 'emotional' after watching Framing Britney Spears.
The pop star apparently felt 'emotional' after watching Framing Britney Spears. Picture: PA

“He is drunk with power over Britney’s life,” the source added, “she wants to work, she wants to make music and perform, but he is too controlling.

“He has set her up to fail. Britney hasn’t had the proper help she needs to be able to control her own finances, to fully deal with her mental health issues, to be the mother she wants to be. Jamie won’t let her have any freedom or responsibility over her own life.”

Loved ones and supporters of the star have shed light on the situation, sharing messages of love and support to the star, including her boyfriend Sam Asghari, Miley Cyrus, Sarah Jessica Parker and many more.

