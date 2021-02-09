Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Speaks Out Following Framing Britney Documentary

Sam Asghari said he wants 'the best' for his girlfriend, Britney Spears. Picture: PA/YouTube

Sam Asghari has released a statement following the release of Framing Britney Spears, sharing words of support for his long-term girlfriend.

By Capital FM

Britney Spears has made headlines recently after the highly talked-about documentary, Framing Britney Spears, was released on February 5.

The film explores the ‘Toxic’ singer’s career and legal attempt to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from her controversial conservatorship, which she’s been battling since 2008.

How To Watch Framing Britney Spears In The UK

Britney’s long-term boyfriend, Sam Asghari, has since spoken out following the film's release and shared some sweet words about his beau in a statement.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been dating for four years. Picture: PA

The dancer and personal trainer spoke to People, saying: “I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves.

“I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together," the 27-year-old added.

Sam and Britney first met in 2016, on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video, and they began dating later that year.

The pair have been an item through Britney’s publicised legal battle with her father, which is detailed in The New York Times documentary.

Following the Free Britney movement which started last year, the ‘Piece Of Me’ songstress attempted to remove her father from the role of her conservator, but it was denied in late 2020.

The film has sparked a lot of conversations between people since, as fans have sent their words of love and support to Britney.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital