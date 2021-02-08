WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shouts "We Love Britney" Following 'Framing Britney Spears' Documentary

During her TikTok Tailgate concert, Miley Cyrus shouted out Britney Spears, as she sang 'Party In The U.S.A.'

Britney Spears has made headlines recently, after The New York Times released a documentary focussing on the controversial conservatorship battle with Jamie Spears, her father, since 2008.

During her TikTok Tailgate concert, before this year's Super Bowl, Miley Cyrus praised the 'Toxic' singer, as she performed 'Party In The U.S.A.'

> Miley Cyrus Shares Heartbreaking Song Dedicated To Her Late Dog, 'Mary Jane 5EVR'

Miley Cyrus was joined by Billy Idol during her TikTok Tailgate gig. Picture: PA Images

As Miley took to the stage, and sang the lyrics "And a Britney song was on," the 'Prisoner' superstar took a break to shout "We love Britney".

Miley also paid homage to some more of her musical heroes including Joan Jett, who joined Miley on stage to perform 'Bad Karma', 'Bad Reputation' and 'I Hate Myself For Loving You'.

The Hannah Montana star's concert allowed her to perform for key workers amid the current pandemic, to which Miley said "It's my honour to perform for you," before saying that her gratitude for them was "infinite".

> You Can Listen To Miley Cyrus On Global Player Now

The recent documentary, which also addresses the way in which Britney Spears has been portrayed in the media against the likes of Justin Timberlake, encouraged the #FreeBritney movement amongst fans.