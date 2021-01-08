Miley Cyrus Shares Heartbreaking Song Dedicated To Her Late Dog ‘Mary Jane 5EVR’

Miley Cyrus has shared a song titled 'Mary Janes 5EVER' with fans. Picture: Miley Cyrus/Instagram

Miley Cyrus has shared a heartbreaking song on Instagram which is dedicated to her dead dog, titled ‘Mary Jane 5EVR’.

Miley Cyrus is mourning the death of her ‘angel’ dog Mary Jane and has shared a heartbreaking song with fans which ‘revolves around loss & heartache’.

The ‘Plastic Hearts’ singer shared a montage video dedicated to her pooch on Instagram, alongside a lengthy caption were she explained she wrote the song ‘in Malibu years ago on a piano in a house that no longer exists’.

Miley Cyrus has shared a song dedicated to her late dog with fans. Picture: Miley Cyrus/Instagram

Miley’s LA, home which she shared with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, burnt to the ground the 2018 California wildfires.

Her caption read: “Mary Jane 5EVR.

“I wrote this song in Malibu years ago on a piano in a house that no longer exists. About my dog Mary Jane who is also gone now.

“A lot has changed over time. Mostly me.

“Music is my medicine. This song revolves around loss & heartache. Which I am currently experiencing after Mary Jane’s passing.

“MJ was a true queen. She wore her grace, dignity & kindness like a crown. She will never be forgotten and will forever be missed.

“To know her is to love her. It has been my honor being her mom and best friend.”

Miley often shares photographs of her many dogs on Instagram and they all have great names!

There’s Happy, Milky, Emu, Bean, Penny Lane, and Kate Moss.

She also has several cats and a Pig! #GOALS.

