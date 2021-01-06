Exclusive

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Following her chart-topping collaboration with Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus teased an upcoming song with Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith.

After her collaboration with Dua Lipa, 'Prisoner' peaked at number two on The Official Big Top 40, Miley Cyrus seemingly has even more huge collaborations planned for 2021.

Speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the Hannah Montana star said we can expect a song featuring herself, Metallica, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith.

Miley Cyrus spoke about her upcoming collab to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

"I did a Metallica cover of 'Nothing Else Matters' featuring Elton John on piano. I've got Yo-Yo Ma, Chad Smith; so many all-stars.

"I'm so excited about this collaboration. I'm really stoked. I love when ingredients don't quite fit," said the 28-year-old.

Miley spoke about working on a Metallica covers album, after previously covering 'Nothing Else Matters' during her performance at Glastonbury in 2019.

She also cited Metallica as an inspiration behind her latest album, 'Plastic Hearts'.

