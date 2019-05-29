WATCH: Miley Cyrus Quizzes The Jonas Brothers About Their Purity Rings

Miley Cyrus decided to quiz the Jonas Brothers on their infamous purity rings, and how good it felt once they took them off.

After Miley Cyrus popped by to chat to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp - and spilled all of the beans on her upcoming episode of Black Mirror - she couldn't help but probe the Jonas Brothers.

The 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' singer asked "Did it feel so good taking off your purity rings, and did it feel so good taking off your purity rings?"

Jonas Brothers caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas spoke to Roman, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay about their upcoming performance at Capital's Summertime Ball and promised a "big, big surprise" for those watching them.

But the real surprise came when Miley asked the 'Sucker' singers about their purity rings. When asked if it felt good taking them off, Joe simply responded as "Yeah". 'Nuff said.

Joe also called out his pal, Diplo, after he streamed his entire secret wedding to Game of Thrones star, Sophie Turner. "I love Diplo, but he loves his 'gram more than a 13-year-old," said Joe Jonas.

"He, like, posts every five seconds. He literally live streamed with dog face filters."