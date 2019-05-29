WATCH: Joe Jonas Calls Out Diplo For Leaking His Wedding To Sophie Turner

After his recent surprise marriage to Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas slammed Diplo as loving Instagram "more than a 13-year-old".

Joe Jonas recently married Sophie Turner in secret, roughly two hours after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards finished, and Diplo was there to record the entire ceremony.

So when the Jonas Brothers popped by to chat to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, we had to ask what Joe thought of his marriage to the Game of Thrones star being leaked.

> Six Things You Didn’t Know About The Jonas Brothers – From Their Original Band Name To Who’s The Richest

Jonas Brothers caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

"Yeah, [Diplo] did ruin it," said the 'Sucker' singer. "I love Diplo, but he loves his 'gram more than a 13-year-old.

"He, like, posts every five seconds. He literally live streamed with dog face filters," explained Joe Jonas, speaking of the 'Electricity' hitmaker.

Joe did, however, go on to say that he and Sophie loved what Diplo did, as they pair laughed at how ridiculous it all was.

> Catch The Jonas Brother's Incredible #CapitalSTB Set Over On Our App

Joe Jonas also explained that the pair have plans for a secret honeymoon, so if you're reading this, Diplo, you know what to do...