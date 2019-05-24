Six Things You Didn’t Know About The Jonas Brothers – From Their Original Band Name To Who’s The Richest

24 May 2019, 11:32 | Updated: 24 May 2019, 11:34

The Jonas Brothers are in the midst of their epic comeback
The Jonas Brothers are in the midst of their epic comeback. Picture: Getty

The Jonas Brothers are in the midst of their epic comeback, after taking a break following their rise to fame through the Disney channel – but there are a few things you might not know about the siblings.

The Jonas Brothers are officially back in our lives after making their hotly-anticipated return earlier this year, and they’ve got a busy summer ahead performing at Capital’s Summertime Ball before heading on tour in the US.

Kevin, 31, Joe, 29, and Nick Jonas, 26, have already dropped ‘Sucker’ and ‘Cool’ as part of their return, and they’ll be releasing their album ‘Happiness Begins’ on 7 June. So as we prepare to become obsessed with the Jonas Brothers all over again, take a look at six things you might not already know about the band…

The Jonas Brothers formed in 2005 and gained popularity through the Disney channel
The Jonas Brothers formed in 2005 and gained popularity through the Disney channel. Picture: Getty

Their original band name was J3

The Jonas Brothers were first called J3, but they were never fans of the title, so as they walked on stage of their first-ever concert Joe took it upon himself to change things, by introducing them as the Jonas Brothers.

Joe previously told Vulture: “We hated the name… I remember turning to my brothers before the show and saying, ‘Do you want our name to be J3 for the rest of our lives?’”

Their Disney show Jonas was originally written as a spy programme

Nick and his brothers starred in Disney Channel programme Jonas, but it was originally meant to be centred on the boys playing secret agents.

Jonas would have been ‘J.O.N.A.S’ meaning Junior Operatives Networking As Spies. However, following a writers’ strike at Disney it was changed to fit in with the other shows on the channel, such as Hannah Montana.

Nick Jonas is the richest Jonas Brother

You may or may not be surprised to learn that Nick is the richest Jonas Brother with a net worth of $25 million (£20 million).

Like Joe, who starred in DNCE, Nick was also in a band separate from his brothers called Nick Jonas and the Administration, and he went on to star in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle which was the fourth highest-grossing movie of 2017.

He also embarked on a successful solo career and is frequently posting sponsored pictures on social media, making the most of his huge platform.

Kevin Jonas is a successful businessman

Kevin is co-CEO of The Blu Market, an influencer marketing company.

He told Forbes in 2016: “I’ve always had a passion for the tech industry and I like to help build interesting products.”

They’ve dated fans in the past

Joe told Vulture in 2013: “I can’t say that I’ve never put a foot in that world. There were times when I definitely took advantage of the opportunities I had.”

He also recalled a hilarious memory of inviting a fan to a movie when he was 16 years old and spending the entire time making out.

Their split in 2013 caused a fallout

When Nick told his brothers he thought it was time for them to go their separate ways, things didn’t go down so well.

In a Reddit AMA he told a fan who asked about their reason for splitting: “At first, it was really shocking to me because it was kind of all I had known was the Jonas Brothers, forever. So I was pretty mad and confused.”

Nick also feared his brothers would never speak to him again after telling them how he felt.

But fast forward six years and the boys have resolved their issues and are back to making the music they (and we) all love – and they've got the Jonas sisters as their support system now too.

