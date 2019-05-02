Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Get Secretly Married In Las Vegas

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner secretly got married. Picture: Instagram (L); Getty (R)

The Game of Thrones star secretly got married to Joe Jonas just two hours after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot at a wedding chapel in Las Vegas apparently 120 minutes after this year's Billboard Music Awards finished.

The Game of Thrones star, Sophie, married the 'Sucker' singer after the pair got a marriage license on Wednesday, 1 May.

Diplo started to leak the marriage after he shared footage of the ceremony to his 5.2m followers on his Instagram Story, where he tagged the celebrity duo.

Sophie Turner can be seen walking down the aisle in a white dress as an Elvis Presley impersonator marries the two of them.

Apparently country duo Dan + Shay performed their hit 'Speechless' for Joe and Sophie, too.

Sophie Turner married Joe Jonas in Las Vegas. Picture: Getty

Joe Jonas announced his engagement to the actress known for playing Sansa Stark in October 2017, after having dated for a year.

Fans are speculating that the pair will hold a bigger, more official wedding ceremony, as the likes of Maisie Williams - who is very close to Sophie - didn't attend.

Either way, congratulations, guys. We just assume our invite got lost in the post!