Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Get Secretly Married In Las Vegas

2 May 2019, 07:08

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner secretly got married
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner secretly got married. Picture: Instagram (L); Getty (R)

The Game of Thrones star secretly got married to Joe Jonas just two hours after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot at a wedding chapel in Las Vegas apparently 120 minutes after this year's Billboard Music Awards finished.

The Game of Thrones star, Sophie, married the 'Sucker' singer after the pair got a marriage license on Wednesday, 1 May.

> Joe Jonas 'Jealous' As Wife Sophie Turner Poses With King Joffrey At Game Of Thrones Premiere

Diplo started to leak the marriage after he shared footage of the ceremony to his 5.2m followers on his Instagram Story, where he tagged the celebrity duo.

Sophie Turner can be seen walking down the aisle in a white dress as an Elvis Presley impersonator marries the two of them.

Apparently country duo Dan + Shay performed their hit 'Speechless' for Joe and Sophie, too.

Sophie Turner married Joe Jonas in Las Vegas
Sophie Turner married Joe Jonas in Las Vegas. Picture: Getty

> Grab Our App To Check Out The Jonas Brothers At The #CapitalSTB

Joe Jonas announced his engagement to the actress known for playing Sansa Stark in October 2017, after having dated for a year.

Fans are speculating that the pair will hold a bigger, more official wedding ceremony, as the likes of Maisie Williams - who is very close to Sophie - didn't attend.

Either way, congratulations, guys. We just assume our invite got lost in the post!

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Bad Guy artwork
    Bad Guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  2. 2
    Me! artwork
    Me!
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  3. 3
    Piece Of Your Heart artwork
    Piece Of Your Heart
    Meduza feat. Goodboys
    itunes
  4. 4
    Old Town Road artwork
    Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
    itunes
  5. 5
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  6. 6
    SOS (feat. Aloe Blacc) artwork
    SOS (feat. Aloe Blacc)
    Avicii
    itunes
  7. 7
    Sixteen artwork
    Sixteen
    Ellie Goulding
    itunes
  8. 8
    Let Nature Sing
    The RSPB
    itunes
  9. 9
    All Day & Night artwork
    All Day & Night
    Jax Jones & Martin Solveig feat. Madison
    itunes
  10. 10
    Just You And I artwork
    Just You And I
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  11. 11
    Hurts 2B Human (feat. Khalid)
    P!nk
    itunes
  12. 12
    Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)
    BTS
    itunes
  13. 13
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris Feat. Rag 'N' Bone Man
  14. 14
    What I Like About You artwork
    What I Like About You
    Jonas Blue Feat. Theresa Rex
    itunes
  15. 15
    Dancing With A Stranger artwork
    Dancing With A Stranger
    Sam Smith & Normani
    itunes
  16. 16
    Here With Me (feat. CHVRCHES)
    Marshmello
    itunes
  17. 17
    So Am I artwork
    So Am I
    Ava Max
    itunes
  18. 18
    Earth
    Lil Dicky
    itunes
  19. 19
    Don't Worry Bout Me artwork
    Don't Worry Bout Me
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  20. 20
    Carry On
    Rita Ora, Kygo
    itunes
  21. 21
    Sucker artwork
    Sucker
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  22. 22
    Don't Call Me Up artwork
    Don't Call Me Up
    Mabel
    itunes
  23. 23
    i'm so tired artwork
    i'm so tired
    Lauv & Troye Sivan
    itunes
  24. 24
    Vossi Bop
    Stormzy
    itunes
  25. 25
    Walk Me Home artwork
    Walk Me Home
    P!nk
    itunes
  26. 26
    Sweet But Psycho artwork
    Sweet But Psycho
    Ava Max
    itunes
  27. 27
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba) artwork
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba)
    Wiley, Stefflon Don, Sean Paul
    itunes
  28. 28
    Talk
    Khalid
    itunes
  29. 29
    Late Night Feelings (feat. Lykke Li)
    Mark Ronson
    itunes
  30. 30
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  31. 31
    Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus) artwork
    Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus)
    Mark Ronson
    itunes
  32. 32
    Sunflower (Jacked Remix) artwork
    Sunflower (Jacked Remix)
    Post Malone & Swae Lee
    itunes
  33. 33
    Don't Feel Like Crying artwork
    Don't Feel Like Crying
    Sigrid
    itunes
  34. 34
    High Hopes artwork
    High Hopes
    Panic! at the Disco
    itunes
  35. 35
    break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored artwork
    break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  36. 36
    Medellin
    Maluma, Madonna
    itunes
  37. 37
    Wow. (Nathan C Remix) artwork
    Wow. (Nathan C Remix)
    Post Malone
    itunes
  38. 38
    Before I Let Go
    Beyonce
    itunes
  39. 39
    Who Do You Love
    The Chainsmokers feat. 5 Seconds Of...
    itunes
  40. 40
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Sex Education season two has begun filming

Sex Education Season 2 Has Begun Filming And It Looks Set To Be An Emotional Rollercoaster

TV & Film

Taylor Swift's new album is dropping really soon!

Taylor Swift's New Album: Have Fans Figured Out The Title Of #TS7?

Taylor Swift

Love Island 2019 hype has already started

Love Island 2019: Cast, Line-Up, Start Date And Latest Celebrity Islanders Rumours

TV & Film

Liam Payne is no stranger to getting his kit off

Topless Liam Payne Sends Temperatures Soaring In New HUGO Shoot As He Becomes Brand Ambassador
Harry Styles has slashed the price of his LA mansion again

Harry Styles Can't Seem To Sell His LA Mansion & Has Slashed The Price Again