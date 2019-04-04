Joe Jonas 'Jealous' As Fiancée Sophie Turner Poses With King Joffrey At Game Of Thrones Premiere

Joe Jonas posts hilarious photo of Sophie Turner and Jack Gleeson. Picture: Getty

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner AND King Joffrey in one photo?? Yassss!

Ahead of the show's eighth and final series, the cast - including Kit Harington, Maisie Williams and Emilia Clarke - celebrated in style at the Game of Thrones premiere at New York's Radio City Music Hall last night.

Joining his fiancée Sophie Turner, AKA, Sansa Stark, was pop star Joe Jonas.

During the event, Jonas took to Instagram and posted a hilarious pic of him looking p*ssed, as Sophie posed with former cast mate and on-screen husband, Jack Gleeson (King Joffrey).

Maisie Williams Drops Major Game Of Thrones 'Spoiler' Ahead Of Season 8

In the photo, Sophie is hugging a very smug-looking Jack, as Joe throws his hands up, looking confused.

He captioned the post: "WTF I thought this dude was dead...#KingJoffrey"

Fans went wild for the post, with one Insta reveller commenting "PLOT TWIST" with an explosion Emoji.

Another replied "TEA", referencing Sophie's 'That's the Tea' skit.

@cklein said, "This is the funniest sh*t Ever haha made my night thank you so much"

Then a die hard GoT fan called out her pal for liking the post: "y did u like this? u don't even get it, u don't watch GOT...#fakepeople".

Joe joined GoT stars Kit Harington and Jack Gleeson at last night's premiere. Picture: Getty

While King Joffrey died in season 4, in the episode entitled 'The Lion and the Rose', actor Jack Gleeson attended the season 8 premiere in to support his old pals.

Season 8 of 'Thrones drops in the UK on Sunday 14th April, 2019.

You can catch the show on Sky Atlantic, or you can watch it for free using this nifty trick.