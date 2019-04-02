Maisie Williams Drops Major Game Of Thrones 'Spoiler' Ahead Of Season 8

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams let slip a MAJOR spoiler. Picture: YouTube / The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams dropped a major 'spoiler' about the show on Jimmy Fallon last night.

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is right round the corner and fans are waiting with bated breath to find out how the epic HBO series concludes.

Now, GoT star Maisie Williams has 'let slip' what happens to her character, Arya Stark...and it doesn't look good!

Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke reveals she survived two brain aneurysms

Talking to Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show on Monday, Maisie was asked by the host for a little hint of what's to come in the show's finale.

Fallon, 44, pleaded with Williams: "You couldn't give one little spoiler, one little hint - a crumb is all I ask."

He then adopted a British accent, saying: "M'lady, just a crumb is all I'm asking for."

Williams, finally caving, revealed: "During shooting, like, the final days were really emotional saying goodbye to all of the cast because when I found out that Arya died in like the second episode I was..."

Maisie looked horrified when she realised she dropped the bombshell. Picture: YouTube / The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

Fallon and fans alike were flabbergasted by this shocking bit of information - and Maisie, too, looked genuinely horrified that she'd landed that bombshell.

The Game of Thrones actress even had tears in her eyes and exited the stage, convincing the audience that she had actually revealed a massive plot detail.

But then we all remembered what day it was.

The pair of them returned to the stage and shouted: "April Fools!"

Very funny, guys...really.

It turns out Maisie and Jimmy were pranking us all. Har har. Picture: YouTube / The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

When is Game of Thrones season 8 released?

The hit TV shows returns for the very last time on 14th April, 2019.

You can watch it on Sky Atlantic, or, get yourself a NOW TV account.

