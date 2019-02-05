Game Of Thrones, Season 8: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & Spoilers

5 February 2019, 10:54

Game of Thrones, Season Eight

With the eighth season of Game of Thrones fast approaching, we wanted to check out everything you need to know - from the cast, to release date - and all of the spoilers...

It's nearly time that the likes of Cersei, Tyrion and Jon Snow return to our screens - in the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones.

With new episodes fast approaching, we wanted to get the low-down on everything; from who's appearing in the last series, to how many episodes there are.

When will Game of Thrones, Season 8 be released?

 
 
 
April 14. #ForTheThrone

The final season of Game of Thrones airs on Sunday, 14 April 2019, meaning you can head into the work the next day and spoil it for everyone who hasn't seen it yet.

Are there any trailers for Game of Thrones, Season 8?

Recently, several trailers for Game of Thrones have dropped. On 13 January, one trailer was released, titled 'Crypts of Winterfell', which saw Jon Snow, Sansa and Arya Stark walk through Winterfell's tombs, recollecting the past.

During the Super Bowl, Game of Thrones debuted a trailer announcing the release date, which seemed to be a simple advert for Bud Lite, until The Mountain attacked the Bud Knight, and a dragon was let loose on the scene.

Who is in Game of Thrones, Season 8?

The cast of Game of Thrones appeared at Comic ConPic: Getty

The confirmed members of Game of Thrones, Season 8 are:

  • Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister
  • Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister
  • Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister
  • Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen
  • Kit Harington as Jon Snow
  • Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth
  • Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark
  • Maisie Williams as Arya Stark
  • Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy
  • Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei
  • Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth
  • John Bradley as Samwell Tarly
  • Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark
  • Hannah Murray as Gilly
  • Rory McCann as Sandor "The Hound" Clegane
  • Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont
  • Conleth Hill as Varys
  • Carice van Houten as Melisandre
  • Jerome Flynn as Bronn
  • Joe Dempsie as Gendry
  • Richard Dormer as Beric Dondarrion
  • Ben Crompton as Eddison Tollett
  • Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Gregor Clegane
  • Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm
  • Daniel Portman as Podrick Payne
  • Rupert Vansittart as Yohn Royce
  • Marc Rissmann as Harry Strickland

How many episodes are there in Game of Thrones, Season 8?

It's been said that the final season of Game of Thrones will be a shorter one - with only six episodes, many of which will be written by regular Game of Thrones screenwriters, David Benioff & D. B. Weiss.

How long will each episode of Game of Thrones be in Season 8?

Sansa Stark and Petyr Baelish on Game of ThronesPic: Instagram

While there are fewer episodes, it's been confirmed that each episode should be roughly the same length as a feature film. HBO's Casey Bloys said "Two hours per episode seems like it would be excessive, but it's a great show, so who knows?"

The show's director, David Nutter, said that they'll be longer than 60 minutes, during a reddit AMA session.

Will there be any Game of Thrones sequels or spin-offs?

Naomi Watts Hugo Boss Prize 2018 Artists DinnerPic: Getty

A prequel to Game of Thrones was confirmed by HBO, with two-time Academy Award-nomineem, Naomi Watts, set to star. No official plot points have been released as of yet.

