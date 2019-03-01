How Can I Watch Game Of Thrones Season 8? Here's How To Watch It For FREE Online

1 March 2019, 17:27

Game of Thrones is about to return for the last time
Game of Thrones is about to return for the last time. Picture: Instagram

The eighth and FINAL season of Game of Thrones is about to drop in April and we cannot wait.

While we're all avid GoT, there's no denying it's a pain to watch.

Thankfully, we've figured out a way you can watch it for FREE.

Here's everything you need to know...

Who's In The Game Of Thrones Season 8 Cast? Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner And Maisie Williams Return

When is GoT season 8 released?

After almost two years, we're *finally* about to get our Game of Thrones fix.

The new episodes will be dropped weekly on Sunday nights from 14th April, 2019.

How can I watch Game of Thrones season 8?

As usual, the series will be available to watch on Sky Atlantic.

For those not lucky enough to have a Sky box, you can catch all the action on NOW TV.

The streaming site allows you to watch Thrones online or on your TV for just £7.99 a month.

As well as Game of Thrones, you can watch hit TV shows like The Handmaid's Tale, Sex And The City and True Detective.

They've also got a load of blockbuster films on the site for you to binge on at your convenience - including the Oscar-winning movie, Bohemian Rhapsody!

Is there a way to watch it for free?

Luckily for you, we've figured out a nifty way for you to watch Game of Thrones for free - at least a sizeable chunk of it, anyway!

If you haven't already got a NOW TV account, you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial.

This means if you time it right, you'll be able to watch 4 whole episodes of the new series for FREE.

After that, subscription fees are priced at a reasonable £7.99 a month.

What do we know about season 8?

As the TV series has now overtaken the books by George RR Martin, it's harder to predict what's going to happen in the show.

Having said that, there are certain storylines we'd expect to be rounded up and expanded on in the upcoming series - namely Dany and Jon's relationship, that gigantic White Walker dragon and, of course, who will with the game of thrones.

We're also hoping that Three-Eyed Raven Bran will step up and make all those scenes of him and his pals travelling in the snow worth while.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Game of Thrones News

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jordyn Woods cried as she revealed what really went down.

Jordyn Woods Red Table Talk: Kylie Jenner's BFF Cries As She Admits Tristan Thompson ‘Kissed Her On The Lips’
Jordyn Woods branded a liar by Khloe Kardashian after Red Table Talk interview

Red Table Talk: Khloé Kardashian Brands Jordyn Woods A Liar & Says She's The Reason Her Family Broke Up
How to watch Jordyn Woods on Red Table Talk and when

Jordyn Woods' Red Table Talk: Watch The Full Interview With Jada Pinkett Smith HERE
Taylor Swift 2019: Taylor To Release New Song Tonight? Fans Adamant New Single Will Drop Tonight

Taylor Swift 2019: Taylor To Release New Song Tonight? Fans Adamant New Single Will Drop In Matter Of Hours

Taylor Swift

The Jonas Brothers have reunited and dropped their new hit 'Sucker'

Here's Where The Jonas Brothers' New 'Sucker' Music Video Was Filmed

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Louis Tomlinson's mum Johannah Deakin died in 2016

Louis Tomlinson Mum: Who Is Johannah Deakin And When Did 'Two Of Us' Singer Lose His Mother?

Louis Tomlinson

The Jonas Brothers are back with a new single

When Did The Jonas Brothers Break Up, Are They Triplets And How Old Are Joe, Nick And Kevin?
Taylor Swift has been dropping hints about her new album

Taylor Swift 2019: All The Major Clues Taylor Is Dropping Her New Album Soon

Taylor Swift

The Fab Five are back for Queer Eye series 3

Queer Eye Series 3- Netflix Release Date, Location, Stories & The Fab Five
Avril Lavigne has returned to music with a new album

Avril Lavigne 2019: What Does The 'Complicated' Singer Look Like Now And When Did She Release Her New Album Head Above Water?