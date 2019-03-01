How Can I Watch Game Of Thrones Season 8? Here's How To Watch It For FREE Online

Game of Thrones is about to return for the last time. Picture: Instagram

The eighth and FINAL season of Game of Thrones is about to drop in April and we cannot wait.

While we're all avid GoT, there's no denying it's a pain to watch.

Thankfully, we've figured out a way you can watch it for FREE.

Here's everything you need to know...

Who's In The Game Of Thrones Season 8 Cast? Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner And Maisie Williams Return

When is GoT season 8 released?

After almost two years, we're *finally* about to get our Game of Thrones fix.

The new episodes will be dropped weekly on Sunday nights from 14th April, 2019.

How can I watch Game of Thrones season 8?

As usual, the series will be available to watch on Sky Atlantic.

For those not lucky enough to have a Sky box, you can catch all the action on NOW TV.

The streaming site allows you to watch Thrones online or on your TV for just £7.99 a month.

As well as Game of Thrones, you can watch hit TV shows like The Handmaid's Tale, Sex And The City and True Detective.

They've also got a load of blockbuster films on the site for you to binge on at your convenience - including the Oscar-winning movie, Bohemian Rhapsody!

Is there a way to watch it for free?

Luckily for you, we've figured out a nifty way for you to watch Game of Thrones for free - at least a sizeable chunk of it, anyway!

If you haven't already got a NOW TV account, you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial.

This means if you time it right, you'll be able to watch 4 whole episodes of the new series for FREE.

After that, subscription fees are priced at a reasonable £7.99 a month.

What do we know about season 8?

As the TV series has now overtaken the books by George RR Martin, it's harder to predict what's going to happen in the show.

Having said that, there are certain storylines we'd expect to be rounded up and expanded on in the upcoming series - namely Dany and Jon's relationship, that gigantic White Walker dragon and, of course, who will with the game of thrones.

We're also hoping that Three-Eyed Raven Bran will step up and make all those scenes of him and his pals travelling in the snow worth while.

