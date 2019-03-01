Who's In The Game Of Thrones Season 8 Cast? Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner And Maisie Williams Return

Sophie Turner reprises her role as Sansa Stark for GoT season 8. Picture: Getty

Game of Thrones season 8 is about to drop and we can barely contain our excitement!

And with the new episodes fast approaching, we take a look at who's returning to our screens in the season 8 cast.

Here's the lowdown...

Who is the Game of Thrones season 8 cast?

While the full character list for season 8 has yet to be released, we can confirm the following stars are returning for the eighth and final season of the hit show.

The Starks

Kit Harington as Jon Snow

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark

Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark

We're all wondering what's going to happen between Jon Snow and Daenerys this season. Picture: Instagram

The Lannisters

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister

The Greyjoys

Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy

Peter Dinklage returns as Daenerys' aide, Tyrion. Picture: Instagram

The Mother of Dragons' posse

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen

Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei

Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm

CleganeIain Glen as Jorah Mormont

Other main characters

Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth

Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth

John Bradley as Samwell Tarly

Hannah Murray as Gilly

Rory McCann as Sandor "The Hound"

Conleth Hill as Varys

Carice van Houten as Melisandre

Jerome Flynn as Bronn

Joe Dempsie as Gendry

Richard Dormer as Beric Dondarrion

Ben Crompton as Eddison Tollett

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Gregor Clegane

Daniel Portman as Podrick Payne

Rupert Vansittart as Yohn Royce

Marc Rissmann as Harry Strickland

What do we know about season 8?

As the TV show has now overtaken the book series by writer George RR Martin, it's impossible to say what's going to happen in the last ever series of the show.

Having said that, if season 7 is anything to go by, we can predict that show makers David Benioff and D B Weiss will pack in as much action as possible.

In the last season, we saw the Mother of Dragons get it on with her nephew, Jon Snow (unbeknown by them); we saw Arya Stark bake a human pie before reuniting with her sister Sansa and brother Bran; and the Lannisters' masterminding was taken to a whole new level - so we expect that these story lines to be rounded off in season 8.

Some of the biggest questions and cliff hangers of the previous season were centred around the role of the White Walkers and the creation of a White Walker dragon (where did they get those chains, tho??)

We're also hoping that wee Bran has a bigger part to play in it all, and the hours we've spent watching him travel in the snow weren't for nothing.

Then, of course, is the game of thrones itself. We're desperate to find out who takes the Iron Throne after eight long years.

Sophie Turner shared this promo pic - making us wonder if Sansa Stark wins the game of thrones. Picture: Instagram

When is Game of Thrones season 8 released?

You can catch the new episodes of Game of Thrones from Sunday 14 April, 2019.

Unlike previous seasons, the eighth only contains 6 episodes.

It has been reported that the episodes will be longer than usual, in order to do the series justice and give us the answers we need.

How can I watch Game of Thrones?

GoT season 8 will be available to stream on Now TV.

As with most streaming sites, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.

After that period, the subscription fee is a reasonable £7.99 a month.

You can also tune into Sky Atlantic every Sunday if you have a box.

