Who's In The Game Of Thrones Season 8 Cast? Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner And Maisie Williams Return
1 March 2019, 14:00 | Updated: 1 March 2019, 14:06
Game of Thrones season 8 is about to drop and we can barely contain our excitement!
And with the new episodes fast approaching, we take a look at who's returning to our screens in the season 8 cast.
Here's the lowdown...
Who is the Game of Thrones season 8 cast?
While the full character list for season 8 has yet to be released, we can confirm the following stars are returning for the eighth and final season of the hit show.
The Starks
Kit Harington as Jon Snow
Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark
Maisie Williams as Arya Stark
Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark
The Lannisters
Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister
Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister
The Greyjoys
Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy
The Mother of Dragons' posse
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen
Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei
Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm
CleganeIain Glen as Jorah Mormont
Other main characters
Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth
Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth
John Bradley as Samwell Tarly
Hannah Murray as Gilly
Rory McCann as Sandor "The Hound"
Conleth Hill as Varys
Carice van Houten as Melisandre
Jerome Flynn as Bronn
Joe Dempsie as Gendry
Richard Dormer as Beric Dondarrion
Ben Crompton as Eddison Tollett
Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Gregor Clegane
Daniel Portman as Podrick Payne
Rupert Vansittart as Yohn Royce
Marc Rissmann as Harry Strickland
What do we know about season 8?
As the TV show has now overtaken the book series by writer George RR Martin, it's impossible to say what's going to happen in the last ever series of the show.
Having said that, if season 7 is anything to go by, we can predict that show makers David Benioff and D B Weiss will pack in as much action as possible.
In the last season, we saw the Mother of Dragons get it on with her nephew, Jon Snow (unbeknown by them); we saw Arya Stark bake a human pie before reuniting with her sister Sansa and brother Bran; and the Lannisters' masterminding was taken to a whole new level - so we expect that these story lines to be rounded off in season 8.
Some of the biggest questions and cliff hangers of the previous season were centred around the role of the White Walkers and the creation of a White Walker dragon (where did they get those chains, tho??)
We're also hoping that wee Bran has a bigger part to play in it all, and the hours we've spent watching him travel in the snow weren't for nothing.
Then, of course, is the game of thrones itself. We're desperate to find out who takes the Iron Throne after eight long years.
When is Game of Thrones season 8 released?
You can catch the new episodes of Game of Thrones from Sunday 14 April, 2019.
Unlike previous seasons, the eighth only contains 6 episodes.
It has been reported that the episodes will be longer than usual, in order to do the series justice and give us the answers we need.
How can I watch Game of Thrones?
GoT season 8 will be available to stream on Now TV.
As with most streaming sites, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.
After that period, the subscription fee is a reasonable £7.99 a month.
You can also tune into Sky Atlantic every Sunday if you have a box.
