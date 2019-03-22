Game Of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Reveals Shocking Brain Aneurysm Battle That Nearly Killed Her

22 March 2019, 11:56 | Updated: 22 March 2019, 11:59

Emilia Clarke AKA Daenerys Targaryen has penned an essay about almost dying from two brain aneurysms and undergoing two life saving surgeries whilst filming for Game Of Thrones.

Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has revealed that she suffered two brain aneurysms and nearly died on multiple occasions and undergone two life-saving surgeries in a brutally honest essay she wrote for the New Yorker.

32-year-old Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen in the hit HBO show, reveals for the first time the enormous health struggles she's endured throughout the filming for the show, which has left people shocked.

The British actress recounted in graphic detail when she first became unwell whilst working out to get in shape for the role.

She wrote: "I immediately felt as though an elastic band were squeezing my brain. I tried to ignore the pain and push through it, but I just couldn’t. I told my trainer I had to take a break."

"Somehow, almost crawling, I made it to the locker room. I reached the toilet, sank to my knees, and proceeded to be violently, voluminously ill."

"Meanwhile, the pain—shooting, stabbing, constricting pain—was getting worse. At some level, I knew what was happening: my brain was damaged."

She was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm and told she had a second that could 'pop' at any moment, but returned to film series 2 nonetheless, admitting:

"On the set, I didn’t miss a beat, but I struggled. Season 2 would be my worst."

"I didn’t know what Daenerys was doing. If I am truly being honest, every minute of every day I thought I was going to die."

However, Emilia carries on to inspire hope, having battled through the darkest period that she struggles to remember from the trauma, and throwing herself into a charity for brain injuries and stroke, called SameYou.

The eighth and final series of Game Of Thrones is set for release this April.

