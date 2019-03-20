WATCH: Sophie Turner Downed Her Drink On Live TV & The Jonas Brothers Loved It

20 March 2019, 11:02

Sophie Turner just showed the US and the Jonas Brothers how the Brits do it by chugging her entire glass of wine on a sports cam.

Sophie Turner just showed the USA how we Brits do it by chugging her entire glass of wine on the sports 'Jumbotron' camera at a hockey game and we honestly don't know if we could love her anymore.

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers React To Their Own Throwback Videos

Whilst at a hockey match in New York with her family and fiancé Joe Jonas, the celeb-hunting cameras found her at half time, and the 23-year-old British actress wasted no time and started to dab, grabbed her very full glass of red wine and chugged the entire thing.

Hockey player Cory Anderson filmed the whole thing and hilariously captioned the video: "The starks know how to send it!!!!"

Joe Jonas was clearly incredibly impressed with her drinking abilities, as was brother Nick, who simply commented 'Oh my god' underneath the video that shows Sophie wiping her mouth and fist bumping after she's polished off the tipple.

We may not yet know who will take the iron throne, but we do know that the only queen will be bending the knee for is our British royalty, Sophie Turner.

The Jonas Brothers are seriously impressed with Sophie Turner's drinking abilities
The Jonas Brothers are seriously impressed with Sophie Turner's drinking abilities. Picture: Instagram/Comments By Celebs

Joe and Sophie got engaged back in 2017 and have basically spent their time since then making everyone insanely jealous at their hilarious relationship, and this just proves once again what a couple of legends they are.

Sophie, if you're reading this, keep repping' the Brits overseas because you're doing a seriously good job of it.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Jonas Brothers News

