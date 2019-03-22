How Old Is Game Of Thrones' Emilia Clarke And When Did The Daenerys Actress Have Two Brain Aneurysms?

22 March 2019, 12:11

Game of Thrones star, Emilia Clarke, has revealed she survived two brain aneurysms
Game of Thrones star, Emilia Clarke, has revealed she survived two brain aneurysms. Picture: Getty

Game of Thrones has become something of a cultural phenomenon - attracting both fantasy fans and your average Joe. As season 8 is about to land, we take a look at the actress who plays Daenerys.

It's fair to say that since Game of Thrones entered our lives in 2011, it's all many of us have been able to talk about (who doesn't like blackmail, incest and nudity??).

But one star who's especially stood out is Emilia Clarke, who plays Dany, AKA, THE MOTHER OF DRAGONS.

As season 8 draws closer, we take a look at the actress and the tragic news that she suffered two brain aneurysms.

How to watch Game of Thrones season 8 for FREE

How old is Emilia Clarke?

Emilia was born in London on 23rd October, 1986, making her 32 years old.

She made her acting debut in 2009, when she appeared on daytime soap opera, Doctors.

A year later, she was cast as Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO series, Game of Thrones.

Since, Emilia Clarke has reached international fame and starred in Hollywood productions.

The Game of Thrones star looked stunning at the 2019 Oscars
The Game of Thrones star looked stunning at the 2019 Oscars. Picture: Instagram

Emilia Clarke opens up about her brain aneurysms

In March 2019, the Game of Thrones star revealed that she'd survived two brain aneurysms while on set of season 8.

The actress suffered a brain haemorrhage in 2010, before undergoing major surgery that resulted in her forgetting her own name.

Emilia has spoken about how she lived with a potentially life-threatening aneurysm for three years and then suffered another bleed in her brain.

Clarke has since launched a new charity called SameYou, which is aimed at supporting young people with brain injuries.

Emilia said she wants to break her silence over her near-fatal brain injuries to help others.

"I know from personal experience that the impact of brain injury is shattering," Clarke said.

"Recovery is long-term and rehabilitation can be difficult to access. Brain injury can be an invisible illness and the subject is often taboo. We must help young adults take control of their recovery and allow them to open up without fear of stigma or shame."

