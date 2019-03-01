Jonas Brothers' Partners Star In 'Sucker' Music Video Following Band's Reunion

1 March 2019, 07:27 | Updated: 1 March 2019, 07:29

Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas star alongside their real-life partners Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas in the video for their new single 'Sucker'.

As if The Jonas Brothers reuniting wasn't enough, they've seriously pulled it out the bag with their new music video.

Joe, Nick and Kevin have dropped the official video for their 2019 comeback single 'Sucker' and the boys star alongside their real-life partners Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas.

The video sees the brothers partying in a huge castle in the countryside, with the three girls looking stunning in some rather fancy old-style dresses. It's all very Alice in Wonderland, basically.

Sophie Turner - best known for playing Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones - is first to appear in the clip. The English actress, aged 23, has been engaged to Joe Jonas, aged 29, since October 2017 and the couple are set to marry this year.

Nick Jonas's wife Priyanka Chopra, aged 36, has been very enthusiastic about the band's reunion on social media, since it was announced on February 28th. Nick, aged 26, and Indian actress Priyanka had their wedding in December last year.

Danielle Jonas, aged 32, is first seen strutting in the video through the manor grounds surrounded by a load of corgis. Danielle and Kevin, aged 31, will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary this year after marrying in December 2009.

'Sucker' is The Jonas Brothers' first new song since 'First Time' in 2013. The American group announced that they were reuniting after six years apart working on other projects, including Nick's solo career and Joe's band DNCE.

The band have also announced they'll be doing Carpool Karaoke next week on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

