Who Is Priyanka Chopra? Everything You Need To Know About The Actress & Nick Jonas’s Wife

31 January 2019, 14:46
She’s the Bollywood superstar that captured Nick Jonas’s heart – here’s everything you need to know about Priyanka Chopra.
Priyanka Chopra is the world-famous Bollywood actress who tied the knot with singer Nick Jonas at the end of last year - so here's everything you need to know about her!
Inside Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra’s Lavish Wedding After The Couple Marry In India
Priyanka began her career by being crowned Miss World in 2000, before rising to fame as a Bollywood actress. She is also a global activist.
Priyanka Chopra is 36 a of 2019.
Priyanka is 10 years older than Nick.
The couple got married in a lavish ceremony in India, followed by several receptions including one in North Carolina.
Nick made the first move back in 2016 when he slid into Priyanka’s Twitter DMs and she gave him her number, but they didn’t meet in person until the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2017.
Priyanka was born in Jamshedpur, in northeastern India.
Priyanka’s family moved around a lot during her childhood thanks to her dad’s job in the Indian Army, before eventually moving to America when she was 12-years-old. She moved back from Iowa to India when she was 17 in the hopes of becoming an engineer before moving back to the States.
Priyanka is a Hindu and she celebrated her wedding to Nick Jonas with both a Hindu and Christian ceremony.
