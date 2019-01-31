Who Is Priyanka Chopra? Everything You Need To Know About The Actress & Nick Jonas’s Wife

31 January 2019, 14:46

Priyanka Chopra is the Bollywood actress married to Nick Jonas.
She’s the Bollywood superstar that captured Nick Jonas’s heart – here’s everything you need to know about Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra is the world-famous Bollywood actress who tied the knot with singer Nick Jonas at the end of last year - so here's everything you need to know about her!

Inside Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra’s Lavish Wedding After The Couple Marry In India

What is Priyanka Chopra famous for?

Priyanka began her career by being crowned Miss World in 2000, before rising to fame as a Bollywood actress. She is also a global activist.

How old is Priyanka Chopra?

Priyanka Chopra is 36 a of 2019.

What is the age difference between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas?

Priyanka is 10 years older than Nick.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra had both a Hindu and Christian wedding ceremony.
Where did Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get married?

The couple got married in a lavish ceremony in India, followed by several receptions including one in North Carolina.

How did Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas meet?

Nick made the first move back in 2016 when he slid into Priyanka’s Twitter DMs and she gave him her number, but they didn’t meet in person until the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2017.

Where is Priyanka Chopra from?

Priyanka was born in Jamshedpur, in northeastern India.

When did Priyanka Chopra move to the USA?

Priyanka’s family moved around a lot during her childhood thanks to her dad’s job in the Indian Army, before eventually moving to America when she was 12-years-old. She moved back from Iowa to India when she was 17 in the hopes of becoming an engineer before moving back to the States.

What religion is Priyanka Chopra?

Priyanka is a Hindu and she celebrated her wedding to Nick Jonas with both a Hindu and Christian ceremony.

