Nick Jonas Net Worth: The Youngest Jonas Brother’s Impressive Fortune Revealed

Nick Jonas has earned himself a staggering fortune. Picture: PA

As Nick Jonas prepares for his SNL appearance, we take a look into the youngest Jonas Brothers star’s incredible net worth.

Nick Jonas is gearing up for his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

As fans are excited to see the youngest member of the Jonas Brothers take on his hosting duties, people are definitely anticipating what exactly he’ll be performing on the NBC show as a musical guest.

Many have a hunch it’ll be his upcoming track, ‘Spaceman’, which is set to drop on February 25, two day before his SNL gig - fingers crossed we’ll see the first-ever performance of his new bop on the show!

Nick has definitely kept himself busy lately, which is no surprise considering his long-term background in the music and showbiz industry, but just how much money has he earned during his career?

Let’s take a look at Nick Jonas’ net worth…

What is Nick Jonas’ net worth?

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Nick and his wife Priyanka Chopra have a combined net worth of $50 million (£35.3 million).

According to a number of reports, Nick had an estimated $25 million (£17.6 million) to his name before he and his actress/producer wife tied the knot in 2018.

Nick is actually the second-highest earner in the Jonas Brothers, falling just slightly behind his older brother, Joe’s earnings.

However, it’s a close call so Nick could soon catch up if he stays busy!

The 28-year-old has earned his impressive fortune through an array of musical endeavours over the years, starting the Jonas Brothers band with Kevin and Joe when he was only 10 years old, as they went on to release their debut album It’s About Time in 2006, when Nick was just 14!

The Jonas Brothers became one of the most successful boybands. Picture: PA

Wow. This is gonna be fun 😎 https://t.co/okX1B8IAxZ — NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas) February 25, 2021

They went on to have huge success in the band, gaining worldwide popularity and releasing a number of albums together.

The JoBros were also famously known for starring in Disney’s Camp Rock and its sequel, alongside Demi Lovato, as well as going on to have their own series, Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream, and Jonas!

Nick went solo in 2014, releasing a number of hits such as ‘Jealous’ before the JoBros reunited in 2019.

He has earned a lot of his money from record sales, touring, acting roles, as well as his place as a coach on The Voice USA.

Nick also has a number of brand deals, which just adds to the hundreds of reasons why his net worth is huge!

