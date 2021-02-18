What Happened To Demi Lovato In 2018? The Singer Addresses Overdose In ‘Dancing With The Devil’ Documentary

Demi Lovato will release 'Dancing With The Devil' as a four-part series. Picture: YouTube/Instagram

Demi Lovato has opened up about her addiction struggles and 2018 relapse in her new documentary, Dancing With The Devil.

Demi Lovato has revealed she had three strokes and a heart attack following her overdose in 2018.

The 28-year-old released a trailer for her upcoming documentary, Dancing With The Devil, where she details the long-term effects of her overdose and opens up about that time in her life.

Speaking in the trailer, the ‘Anyone’ hitmaker revealed she nearly died in the hospital, saying: “My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes.”

Taylor Swift Fearless Album: Release Date, Brand New Track List And All The Latest News

The YouTube Originals documentary is set to be released next month, which will explore Demi’s life before and after her relapse.

Here's what you need to know about her journey to recovery.

Dancing With The Devil will be released in March 2021. Picture: YouTube

What happened to Demi Lovato in 2018?

Demi has been open about her struggles with addiction in the past, and in March 2018, the songstress celebrated six years of sobriety.

However, she went on to release a song titled ‘Sober’ in June of that year, where she implied she relapsed.

The following month, in July 2018, the 25-year-old was rushed to hospital after overdosing at her home in Los Angeles.

A statement released at the time read: "Demi is awake and with her family, who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support.

"Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."

According to reports from July 2018, the former Disney star’s voice had been damaged as a result, with a source telling OK Online at the time: “After Demi suffered her overdose, there was a substantial amount of damage done to her voice.

“Damage has been done to her voice and her vocal strength. She will recover and be back to the singer we know and love, but at she will need some care to assist with her voice. Obviously, when a person's body goes through the kind of trauma that Demi's did, it's a real shock to the body."

Demi entered rehab later that year for 60 days, which was her second time in rehab, after first entering in 2010 at 18 years old.

Demi Lovato has been open about her journey to recovery. Picture: Instagram

In her new documentary, she revealed she suffered three strokes and a heart attack as a result of her relapse.

According to the AP, she also revealed in a video call that she was left with brain damage.

She said: “I still deal with the effects of that today. I don’t drive a car because I have blind spots in my vision. For a long time, I had a really hard time reading. It was a big deal when I was able to read a book, which was like two months later, because my vision was so blurry.”

Dancing With The Devil airs on YouTube on March 23 and will be a four-part series.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital